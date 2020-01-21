Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Unusual, Rustic Island Paradise

When the news announced that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie had escaped the public to find shelter on Vancouver Island, I, like most people who spent a lot of time there, raised a eyebrow. It’s exotic, but it’s not the first place that comes to mind when you think of a royal getaway. I have been on the island dozens of times to visit in-laws, and I can attest that, even in summer, the weather is gray and the water is always cold. And the unusually snowy 2020 so far has undoubtedly baptized the couple what Canadian winters can look like. Even though Prince Harry said baby Archie thought it was “bloody shiny”, it is likely that he enjoyed it through double-glazed windows next to a roaring fire.

The very British city of Victoria, near where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took refuge in a 15 million dollar country club mansion where I had my wedding reception rather near two decades, is a hodgepodge of colonial chic with double decker buses, British flags in the streets and appropriate tea rooms. The Empress Hotel is the jewel of the city and as luxurious as possible, but the city is comfortable, not cosmopolitan, and certainly nothing near the same level of sophistication as London.

And the place is difficult to access. It is accessible from the mainland by private jet for a fee, but most people have little choice but a ferry longer than two hours, a white-hovered seaplane, or a commuter cigar plane service of the largest Canadian cities.

The rest of the island is a mixture of rugged terrain and the largely uninhabited northern sections are isolated and almost entirely off-grid. Highways are scarce – there is only one main artery called the Island Highway that cuts a winding strip along the east coast of the island. It was only completed recently to the northernmost town of Port Hardy and has opened up the most remote areas of the island for tourism and trade, which will not make everyone happy there. installed. The island was a paradise for American crooks who settled there during the Vietnam War and who still live there comfortably under the radar.

The island is popular with outdoor enthusiasts who prefer off-road hiking and those for whom wilderness camping – don’t read any amenities – is a treat. One of the main tourist attractions during the winter months is the observation of storms off the rocky coast of the Pacific. Hotels like the famous Wickaninnish Inn in Tofino on the island’s remote west coast are booked months in advance, especially during the most difficult seasons. Microphones installed along the sharp rocks pick up the violent noises of the waves which can be diffused in each room of the hotel and replace the music of the dinner in the main dining room.

Beachcombing here takes on a whole new meaning. Cargo shipwrecks – including cars, containers and tons of plastic – are cleaned regularly on the coast. Over the years, the province of British Columbia has spent millions to clean up debris that was swept across the ocean after the 2011 Japanese tsunami that killed more than 15,000 people. I still have a yellow patinated helmet with Japanese writing on the inside that wound on the shore in 2013. The island is also where a number of feet cut off in sneakers and leather shoes ran aground on the shore in one of the region’s most bizarre claims. Fame.

Another oh-so-Canadian treat is the Coombs Old Country Market halfway down the Island Road between Nanaimo, with its popular harbor and world-famous chocolate and pastry squares, and the valley from Comox, which is where Aboriginal Canadians called First Nations first settled the island. The market started as a roadside kiosk in the 1970s and has grown into a bizarre roadside attraction showcasing live goats grazing on the roof of the convenience store. It’s the kind of thing Baby Archie would surely love – I know my kids could never get enough of seeing animals eating the steep roof.

The island is a paradise for commercial fishermen, offering some of the best shrimp, salmon, halibut and crab in Canada. Whale and bird watching is also a regular pastime, but royal watching is apparently not. Miles Arsenault, the owner and captain of Deep Cove’s Bay to Bay Charters near Victoria, said he rejected several British tabloid hacks who descended on the island during the holidays, who tried to get him out to get a glimpse of Sussex their refuge. He said that he and other chartered boat captains had made a pact not to create such a cottage industry. “It is difficult to refuse money when you start a new business, but it was an easy choice to refuse,” he told Global News. “Canadians and all islanders respect the privacy of others and would not feel comfortable taking them [paparazzi] to take pictures of the royal family.”

It is not yet known if Meghan and Harry will stay on the island, but it seems more likely that they would move to the most glamorous city of Vancouver on the mainland. The city, called Hollywood North, has produced a series of TV series and movies in recent years, including Star Trek, X-Files, Deadpool, Tomorrowland, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Godzilla, The Twilight Saga and X-Men. . This seems like a good place for the job-seeking duchess.

It is also a great place for charity work. The Downtown Eastside, where Meghan was photographed last week in a women’s center, is known for the high number of heroin addicts and homeless people who receive help from the many shelters in the area.

Already, several real estate companies have started courting Sussex with some of the best city property on the market. According to an article in the local newspaper The Province, titled “Fit for a King: Five B.C. Homes That Might Work for Meghan and Harry,” the agents compiled a list of gorgeous homes. The most expensive costs about $ 30 million and is located in the upscale neighborhood of First Shaughnessy, designated in the list as “the traditional seat of power for the wealthy in Vancouver, after being developed by Canadian Pacific Railway for its rulers in l when Vancouver was a rail city. “The 12,400 square foot home was built in 1922 and, according to the announcement,” was boned and rebuilt to include all sorts of probably unnecessary things like an indoor koi carp aquarium and a huge cognac cellar. “Another goes for about $ 20 million in a neighborhood called Surrey.” Since Surrey is a very British word, and they don’t mind living outside the city, this 11,000 square foot house on 77 acres of rural land could work, “suggests the list.

Whatever they decide to do, they are likely to be overlooked by the Canadian public, who tend not to get mixed up in national pride. Renowned celebrities, from Tom Cruise to Demi Moore, bought property in the area precisely because they are left alone. If this is really what the couple formerly known as the royals really want, then they will easily find the peace and tranquility that countless others love in the area.

