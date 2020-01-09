Meghan Markle and Prince Harry take revenge on British media and set new rules

Loading...

As part of the biggest royal “fuck you” since Edward VIII declared his love for Wallace Simpson and slipped into an unimportant life in Paris, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now taking revenge on the British media.

On their new website, the couple criticized established royal correspondents for the British press and said they would stop cooperating with a long-established rotation system for journalists covering the British royal family.

In a section of their new live website, sussexroyal.com (which repeatedly crashes under heavy traffic), Meghan and Harry (in a statement filled with weird caps that we faithfully reproduced) said: “The correspondents British royals are internationally regarded as credible sources of work for members of the royal family and their private lives. This misconception propels coverage that is often worn by other outlets around the world, amplifying false claims. “

In another paragraph, they said they would take a “revised media approach to ensure diverse and open access to their work,” adding that they would stop working with the Royal Rota system which sees accredited journalists pooling the media. ‘access to the royal family, saying that instead they’ will share information directly with the general public through their communication channels ‘,’ will provide access to credible media focused on objective reporting ‘and invite media’ specialized ”to certain commitments.

Harry and Meghan do not say who will decide what counts as “objective reporting” about them, or what the measure of that judgment would be.

They add, “Their Royal Highnesses recognize that their roles as members of the royal family are of interest, and they appreciate the accurate and honest media reporting, as well as the accountability, if any.” Likewise, like all members of society, they also value privacy as individuals and as a family. “

Harry and Meghan do not specify who would judge when it would be “appropriate” to hold them to account – although it would probably be strange and a violation of the principles of “objective communication”, if that person or these people were they or their representatives.

The new directives from Harry and Meghan come after the couple launched lawsuits against mainstream British media late last year.

In a statement last October, Harry wrote: “There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, especially when it is knowingly false and malicious, and although we have continued to have a brave face – like many between you can relate to … I can’t begin to describe how painful it was …

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the last victims of a British tabloids campaigning against people without thinking of the consequences – a ruthless campaign which has intensified over the past year, at most. throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son. “

Harry linked Meghan’s treatment to what his mother, Princess Diana, had endured.

He wrote that his “deepest fear is that history will repeat itself.” I have seen what happens when someone I love is trivialized to the point of no longer being treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I look at my wife victim of the same powerful forces. “

In their new declaration of intent released Wednesday, Harry and Meghan seek to ensure that they call the shots in what is reported about them. How realistic – and guaranteeing objectivity – a media strategy that remains to be seen.

