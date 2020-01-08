Meghan Markle and Prince Harry retire from royal office

Loading...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they will “back off” as senior members of the royal family.

In a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role for this institution. “We intend to step back as” senior “members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

“It is with your encouragement, especially in recent years, that we feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographic balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity.

“We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to work with Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all parties involved.” Until then, please accept our sincere thanks for your continued support. “

The announcement shatters all hope that Meghan and Harry are back from a recent six-week sabbatical from royal life ready to conform to the standards of royal life.

The announcement followed an unusually detailed and well-stocked leak from the Sun newspaper, which suggested that they were worried about their exclusion from recent royal iconography, were considering renouncing their HHS status and could move to Canada.

This decision follows a tumultuous year for Harry and Meghan, as they revealed in an ITV documentary presented by their friend, presenter Tom Bradby, in which they spoke of their dissatisfaction with their royal life and from the media attention they received.

Meghan told Bradby: “I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a rigid upper lip. I tried, I really tried. But I think what it does internally is probably very damaging. The biggest thing I know is that I never thought it would be easy. But I thought it would be fair. And this is the part that is really difficult to reconcile. “

A source told The Sun: “It is true that Harry and Meghan will be spending a fair amount of time in Canada in the coming months, if not in the future. Currently, they are starting discussions with their families about their plans for the future. These conversations are at a very early stage.

“There is a very careful and serious process through which they will respect. But it is clear that they are on a different and unique path, and they are thinking a lot about what the future holds. “

Harry and Meghan made two public appearances this week – their first in nearly two months – including a visit to Canada House in London to thank Canadians for their hospitality, after staying in a closed mansion on Vancouver Island during a large part of their stay.

Moving to the west coast of Canada could make sense for the couple to place them in the same time zone as Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and their new American public relations firm, Sunshine Sachs, both in Los Angeles ( another possible place for them to live). Meghan lived in Toronto for several years while filming the Suits series.

.