Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rejected an invitation to the Oscars

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news last month as they announced their intention to resign as senior members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

Buckingham Palace then announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will lose their HRH titles after a new deal and will repay the “Sovereign Grant spending on the renovation of Frogmore Cottage.”

Buckingham Palace announced an official statement and announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support at the start of their next chapter in their lives.”

In the midst of the slack they faced, the couple made no secret of the fact that they were looking for a little more privacy and took a step back, moving their baby to Canada earlier this month.

The couple has since spent some time as a family, being monitored 24 hours a day and remaining unobtrusive.

It is therefore not surprising that the couple refused an invitation to award a prize at the Oscars 2020, which were held in Los Angeles this Sunday.

According to sources, Harry and Meghan were “honored by the request but refused the invitation.”

Whatever happens, we know for sure that the Sussex family will tune in!