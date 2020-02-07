Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have apparently increased their security

Here’s everything you need to know …

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought news this month as they announced their intention to resign as senior members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

Buckingham Palace then announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will lose their HRH titles after a new deal and will repay the “Sovereign Grant spending on the renovation of Frogmore Cottage.”

Buckingham Palace announced an official statement and announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support at the start of their next chapter in their lives.”

In the midst of the slack they faced, the couple made no secret of the fact that they were looking for a little more privacy and took a step back, moving their baby to Canada earlier this month.

The couple has since spent some time as a family, provided by 24-hour security.

According to a recent report, Meghan and Harry have just improved the security of their £ 10 million Vancouver Island country house.

The new security features are said to include a new security camera along the beach, along with a tarpaulin system to protect the privacy of the couple.

This news will be equally divided, as it reported through the Mirror that 75% of Canadians do not want to pay for the safety of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet made an official statement.