Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘closely monitor’ coronavirus outbreaks in Africa and want to help if deaths soar – The Scottish Sun

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry “monitor” coronavirus outbreaks in Africa and want to help if deaths across continents increase.

The couple – who were seen delivering food to homeless people in LA this week – are said to be among those who are growing “increasingly worried” about the plight facing the region.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were described on their recent trip to Africa, are concerned about the impact of the corona virus on the continent. Credit: Getty-Pool

The United Nations has warned that coronaviruses can kill up to 3.3 million people in Africa.

Concerns have been raised about the ability of the health systems of many countries in Africa to deal with a significant surge in new patients.

And the warning as it was said especially concerns Harry who has a close proximity to the continent while his zakat, Sentebale, has amassed millions for people in Lesotho.

Yesterday, a source said, “Harry and Meghan have asked for their charity activities to monitor the situation there because they are increasingly worried about the impact of the virus on countries in Africa. Harry is also in regular, weekly contact with Sentebale.

“Harry and Meghan want to be able to offer whatever support they can. Harry has seen for himself for years, firsthand, how many African countries have health services that are far behind other countries in the world.

“The concern is that the Covid-19 mass outbreak could tip many of these services.

“In many ways Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the Royal Family allowed them to have a broader international outlook, in terms of the support they offered.

“Their plan, from the start, is to do what they can to help those who need it most – wherever they live in the world.”

Experts say Africa is emerging quickly as a forgotten story in the next pandemic wave.

Last month, former Prime Minister Tony Blair told Sky News how he feared the effects of the virus there.

Next week, more than one million tests will be launched to address what is considered a large gap in assessing the full scale of cases that might hit the continent.

One projection estimates that there will be 10 million severe cases of the virus in the next six months.

Africa is weeks behind Europe and the US in terms of spreading the virus, but the increase in cases appears to be similar.

South Africa, the most stringent African country in testing, has carried out 90,000 tests so far, according to its health ministry.

Ten African countries do not have a ventilator at all to treat virus patients who need respiratory assistance.

Prince Harry and Meghan were seen in LA this week, seen walking with their dogs while wearing masks.

The Sussexes wear bandanas on their faces to protect from the killer corona virus in their first photo since they moved to the city.

The couple, who left baby Archie at home, had parked their car on a road lined in a house before heading to a community route that was visited by many locals.

Meghan and Harry show baby Archie for the first time while in AfricaCredit: Getty – Contributor

Prince Harry takes a picture when he meets with business representatives in the Creative Industries and Business Reception, at the residence of the British High Commissioner in Johannesburg Credit: Reuters

The couple looked happy throughout their trip to Africa

Four waves of the corona virus can sweep through Europe and the US as soon as killer lice appear in Africa, experts warn