Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly looking for a summer home in L.A.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking for a summer house!

The royal couple reportedly hopes to spend some time in L.A. this summer. The news about their house hunting is not surprising, since Los Angeles is Meghan’s hometown and the couple has a strong support system for friends and family in the area, including Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland. “They love being in Canada, but they also look at houses in L.A.”, a friend of the couple told PEOPLE. “They probably have houses in both places.”

The duo currently reside in Vancouver Island and remain unobtrusive while the drama of their royal exit diminishes. They reportedly had many visits from friends and also received Meghan’s mother. Meghan smiled when she was seen on January 16 at Victoria International Airport to pick up her friend Heather Dorak, a Pilates teacher at LA Abigail Spencer, her former co-star of Suits, and also visit Vancouver Island for New Year’s Day Walk with Meghan and Harry.

Meghan and Harry have enjoyed a slower life in recent weeks, so both Vancouver Island and L.A. fit into their new lifestyle for this new chapter. “They enjoy living a peaceful life,” an insider revealed. “They take long walks, they do yoga and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to relax with Archie and the dogs. “

