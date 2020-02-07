Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to “buy a house” in LA

In a statement released last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they would resign as “senior royals” and split their time between the UK and North America.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed that the couple would lose their HRH titles and become financially independent this year, and the queen made a statement in support of their decision.

Shortly after the news came out, Meghan flew to Canada to be with the couple’s young son, baby Archie Harrison, and Harry stayed in London where he attended a charity dinner and talked about his resignation.

He said to the guests: “I think it is very sad that it has come that far. The decision that I made for my wife and I to take a step back was not made lightly. “

He continued: “What I want to make clear is that we are not running away and certainly not running away from you.”

Harry then joined Meghan on Vancouver Island, and the Sussexes reportedly enjoy “the quiet life.”

While speculation occurred that they could move to Toronto, a new report suggests that the couple is looking for a home in Los Angeles.

A source close to the couple told People magazine: “They like being in Canada, but they also look at houses in LA. They probably have houses in both places. “

Earlier this month, outlets reported that the couple was looking for a home in California.

A source told E! that “[Meghan and Harry] went to look at houses online and are interviewing security teams. They get their ducks in a row and see if it is logistically possible.

“They have contacted people in L.A. and would like to put together a team of locals.”

