Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are apparently “furious” on Thomas Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought news this month as they announced their intention to resign as senior members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

Buckingham Palace then announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will lose their HRH titles after a new deal and will repay the “Sovereign Grant spending on the renovation of Frogmore Cottage.”

Buckingham Palace announced an official statement and announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support at the start of their next chapter in their lives.”

The Sussex people have experienced a wave of recoil from the public since their separation from the royal family, with Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, reporting to offer the couple “love and affection in standby.”

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, on the other hand, ignited the fire, participated in another TV interview, this time telling the world that he thinks Prince Harry is a “very insecure man.”

“I think Harry is a very insecure man and I think this is being passed on to my daughter,” he explained in a TV clip from Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis, an upcoming TMZ prime-time special on Fox News , via Daily Mail TV. “I think she will eventually become his mother.”

He continued later: “I hope they stay together and love each other and take care of their child, my grandson. I hope someday we’ll meet again, but I’m 75, so there’s not much time. “

But Thomas did not stop there and then brought Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, into the interview in an interview with Good Morning Britain.

“I spoke and sent letters to Doria to reach Meghan,” Thomas announced in the interview that he was trying to reach his daughter. “And that didn’t happen either. So no, I am at the mercy of them. “

It is said that this upset Harry and Meghan in particular, because the couple was reportedly “furious” with her.

“Thomas’ attempt to bring Doria to the whole is a desperate move,” a source reportedly told The Sun. “She is a completely innocent party in the whole. If Meghan decides to talk to her father again, it’s her own decision. They do not want Doria to be dragged into this and become a pawn that Thomas can use. Doria does not conflict. “

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet commented.