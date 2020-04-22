Meghan and Harry’s new “Click Bait” media fight has Piers Morgan Fighting BACK!

Good Morning, Piers Morgan of Britain recently announced that he is no longer interested in covering former Royal Family members Harry and Meghan. The TV presenter said tomorrow’s show will not discuss topics about the couple for the “foreseeable future.”

VIDEO: Piers Morgan discusses Harry and Meghan on Good Morning Britain (ITV / GMB)

Furious Piers Morgan says Good Morning Britain won’t discuss Harry and Meghan anymore, telling the couple to “shut up”

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has announced he will no longer discuss Harry and Meghan, along with his co-host Susanna Reid.

RELATED: THE RISK OF MEGHAN AND HARRY IS LORD GOOD IN TRENDS OF INTRODUCING ORDER TO ILLUSION PATIENTS IN COVID-19 AMIDO

“Go and sit in your mansion and shut up,” Morgan began in a half-acted warrant. Co-host Susanna Reid asked the anchor if they should stop talking about the couple for the rest of the week, with which Piers agreed. “You know what, great idea. No, seriously. This is a great idea. They banned a number of newspapers. Today, we ban Meghan and Harry to Good Morning Britain for the foreseeable future. You’re done. Toast is over.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERy0tcedpd4 (/ embed)

VIDEO: Piers Morgan discusses with Meghan Markle on Sunrise

Harry and Meghan refuse to communicate with UK notebooks due to “clickbait and distortion” of news outlets

RELATED: LIST OF ALL REAL PRIVILEGES MEGHAN AND HARRY FORGIVE ME IN THE ROAD

Morgan’s furious GMB bid comes after former Royal Family members announced they would no longer work or communicate with UK tabloid newspapers. The couple told newspaper editors that they will no longer respond to any inquiry or statement requests from The Sun, Daily Mail, The Mirror or The Express. Harry and Meghan have stated that they are no longer interested in offering what they call, “clickbait and distort” from news outlets.

In the photo above: Harry and Meghan have announced they are refusing to communicate or work with UK tabloid newspapers after “clickbait and distortion” from news outlets.

Ever since Harry and Meghan made headlines after their controversial departure from the Royal Family, Piers Morgan has been engaged in wireless control of the couple. The Daily Mail and GMB writer even unveiled Fox’s film “HARRY AND MEGHAN: THE ROYALS IN CRISIS” to talk about their fear of Harry and Meghan becoming global celebrities and the possible destruction the Royal Family image may have.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VlIJlZZeh7w (/ embed)

VIDEO: Piers Morgan appears in Fox’s latest documentary series about Harry and Meghan

REASON FOR SHOCKING PIERS MORGAN WILL NOT BACK TO BGT

.