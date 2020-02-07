Meghan and Harry were “smart” to rub elbows with the world’s richest in Miami

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to appear at a JPMorgan Miami summit on wealth was “a very smart move to get in touch with some of the world’s richest people,” a source at the event said.

The source said the couple spoke on the main stage of the conference that was built in a large tent on the beach of the 1 Hotel in Miami Beach for 425 people.

Guests in the audience were JPMorgan’s best and richest customers and a host of influential business leaders. It is assumed that Harry and Meghan also attended a private dinner with the conference elite in one of the hotel’s restaurants after their speech.

The source said: “The conference is about building wealth for future generations and improving the world for future generations, a subject that is approaching Harry’s heart.

“Harry has talked a lot about him and Meghan’s decision to resign as senior royals, because of the trauma he has suffered and how he does not want the same thing to happen to his family.

“He said, despite how difficult the divorce with the British royal family has been, he doesn’t regret their decision and said he and Meghan are optimistic about their future, optimistic about being financially independent while still working on projects who have a lot for them and support the charities they believe in. “

The source added that the conference is traditionally closed with a big headliner of celebrities. Last year it was Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

“Harry and Meghan would certainly have been paid for this appearance,” the source concluded.

.