Meghan and Harry do DIY security work while other royals get to work

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who slipped into the exclusive 1 hotel in Miami’s South Beach on Thursday evening, were reportedly surrounded by “a lot of security” – but very little fear.

For the first time since moving to Canada in January, the keynote speaker at a private JP Morgan prosperity summit broke out for billionaire coverage.

“It was all very quiet,” said a source on page 6 of the Double Act heading from Harry, 35, and Meghan 38.

According to reports, she introduced “love words” to him and he talked about mental health and said he had been on therapy for three years when his mother Princess Diana died in 1997.

While JP Morgan and Sussexes representatives did not comment on a likely fee, “Harry and Meghan would almost certainly have been paid for this appearance.”

The decision to coordinate with greats like Magic Johnson and baseball star Alex Rodriguez was “a very smart move to get in touch with some of the richest people in the world,” according to a second source of the event.

Meghan on her last royal outing in London on January 7th. Photo: Getty

The budding entrepreneurs Meghan and Harry spoke on the main stage of the Alternative Investment Summit in a tent on the beach, the source said. It is believed that they then had dinner privately with the conference elite.

“Harry spoke a lot about his and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior royals because he has suffered trauma and doesn’t want his family to do the same,” the source said.

“He said that despite the difficult separation from the British royal family, he does not regret their decision and explains that he and Meghan are optimistic about their future.”

The former senior royals are reported to have flown to Miami on a private jet and stayed at Meghan’s close friend Serena Williams’ Palm Beach Villa.

The mild weather was a change from the first four weeks as non-senior royals in a rented Bolthole worth $ 12 million on Vancouver Island. Harry and Meghan did yoga and went for walks with son Archie, 9 months, and their dogs, People said.

“They enjoy the quiet life,” said a source, adding that Meghan cooks family meals: “They are real homebodies who love to relax.”

To do this in seclusion, Harry and Meghan did some DIY. In order to “ward off inquisitive tensioners”, they installed “the latest frills systems for home security” in the house, as the TMZ put it.

They already had a “No Trespassing” home depot sign, but they also added “a huge tarp that hangs between trees and at least one surveillance camera on the beach.”

Barricaded gates to Harry and Meghan’s Canadian rental. Photo: Getty

The Duchess, who is courting a British tabloid because of the publication of a letter to her father Thomas Markle, has threatened to sue media companies with photos of the family wandering in the Canadian forests.

Given the notion that the Sussexes could get cabin fever, Madonna asked her to forget Canada and “sublet” her New York apartment.

“Don’t go to Canada, it’s so boring there,” the star advised her hairdresser in an Instagram chat before describing her apartment.

“Two bedrooms, it has the best view of Manhattan. Incredible balcony – I think it will be a winner.”

As tempting as it is, Madonna’s offer may not prevail as the Sussexes are reported to be planning to spend time in Los Angeles this northern summer to be close to Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and her old Hollywood PR team.

“You will probably have houses in both locations,” said a source.

Another rich friend – energy entrepreneur Michael Hess, husband of Meghan’s best friend Misha Nonoo – has reportedly offered them his house in the Malibu colony called “Billionaire’s Beach”.

While the Sussexes network is in the sun, other members of the royal family have had to ease up due to their unprecedented “Megxit” and Prince Andrew’s exile.

Last week, the Countess of Wessex, who had returned from a royal visit to Sierra Leone, had held a court during a women’s networking event on the London Stock Exchange.

Her husband Prince Edward’s visit to Nigeria was featured on the royal family’s Instagram account. It is refreshing. “

A cheerful Princess Anne visited the maternity ward in a public hospital, Prince Charles invested in Buckingham Palace and the Queen opened the newly built Wolferton pumping station in Norfolk.

The stars of the week were William and wife Kate Middleton.

Among other things, the cambridges won table football (him) and went to South Wales, where they wore safety helmets in a steel mill, checked out a lifeboat station and had cones in an ice cream parlor.

An animated Kate and William on Swansea Pier. Photo: Getty

“You look so happy,” wrote one follower. “This is a perfect couple.”