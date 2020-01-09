Meghan and Harry are preparing for MEGXIT

Loading...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed the unthinkable on Wednesday: they left the royal family. But what does that mean for them?

Who is Chet Haze and why is he obsessed with Jamaicans?

We also look at why celebrities and intellectuals love Vanderpump Rules.

Buckingham Palace is blind from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s resignation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2018.PA Wire via ZUMA Press

Could this be a failure?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would leave the royal family before notifying Buckingham Palace and surprised other royals, a palace source said on Wednesday.

Buckingham Palace released a brief statement following the unprecedented news that they were stepping down as “senior” royals. The palace called things “complicated” and apparently confirmed that they were blind.

Tom Hanks’ son Chet responds to the viral video Golden Globes 2020

Instagram

Hours after Tom Hanks’ son Chet confused the Internet with his patois accent in a bizarre video of the Golden Globes on Sunday, he spoke to the masses on Monday on social media.

The 29-year-old shared a screenshot of a CNN story on Instagram titled “Tom Hanks’ son Chet is filmed at the Golden Globes as a patois – and the internet is stunned” scary I can’t believe we are close to the third World War I stand. Let me check the news. “He added a lot of crying emojis while marking CNN’s handle in the mail.

Vanderpump Rules is on TV again – and it’s a wreck

Lisa Vanderpump and the scene of the car accident. Getty Images

Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, was overheard with a few less blunt words about the car accident that happened in her Pump restaurant over the weekend.

Todd, 74, was caught saying, “We want to advertise so much,” but one representative of the restaurateur insisted that the quote be taken out of context.

“His complete statement was:” I want to advertise so much that no one has been seriously injured by the grace of God! “Said the spokesman on Tuesday.