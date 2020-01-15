Meghan and Harry are not the only ones to leave the family business

SALT LAKE CITY – They’re an ocean apart, but Prince Charles, heir to the throne of England, and Gary Smith, a landscaper from Centerville, Utah, have something in common: both have children who don’t want to continue family affair.

Smith, 65, ran J&L Garden Center with his siblings until it closed in 2017. The business was started by his father and uncles almost 60 years earlier, but the third generation of the family decided that the business was not for them, even if it was profitable and a well-liked element in the community.

Gary Smith, then co-owner of the J&L Garden Center in Bountiful, speaks to journalists during the company’s last operating day, Saturday October 28, 2017.Ray Boone, Deseret News

Similarly, the royal family of Great Britain was shaken when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced earlier this month that they were moving away from their traditional duties and would be living in Canada for part of the year. . Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also declared that they wanted financial independence and would no longer work with the traditional monarchy press pool, called “Royal Rota”, but instead gave interviews to grassroots organizations and “Young journalists in the making”.

The royal family, of course, is not a family business like a garden center or a restaurant, but as a profitable business with an estimated value of $ 88 billion, it’s a good analogy, said David M. Karofsky, lead consultant. for The Family Business Consulting Group, headquartered in Chicago.

And the misfortune expressed by Prince Harry and his wife is no different from that of many young Americans who have the right to inherit a family business, but who see it not as a blessing but as a life sentence said Karofsky.

“Just because your last name is on the building, does that give you the right to work in the family business?” May be. But I’m not sure it is always good for the family or the business, “said Karofsky, who has led many potential heirs out of their parents’ business and into other careers.

Although family businesses employ about 60% of the US workforce, other figures show how difficult the dynamics of family businesses can be. According to research by SCORE, a network of mentors who help small business owners, less than a third of family businesses survive the transition from first to second generation leadership. And only 13% of these businesses stay in the family for six decades or more.

Part of the problem is that family duty does not push young people today as much as their grandparents; they focus more on finding fulfilling work, not just a reliable source of income. This is why there is a new generation of business consultants in America: those who help some family businesses to succeed and others to close. Here’s what Harry and Meghan could learn from them, and why family businesses could be in trouble if they didn’t do two essential things.

Apparent heirs

Prince Harry, the youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, is used to controversy; even her marriage to Markle, a biracial American actress, raised eyebrows among part of the British elite. But the couple’s decision to “carve out a new progressive role within this institution” – which would have been a shock to the prince’s father and grandmother – troubled not only the royal family, but the world, some people saying that this decision puts the monarchy itself in danger.

In fact, headlines have reignited discussion of the need for a monarchy in contemporary England, with a British politician calling for a referendum on the issue.

There are signs that Prince Harry and his wife, whose first child will be 1 year old in May, have become increasingly unhappy since their marriage in May 2018. A royal biographer said last fall that the couple were ” miserable “and in an interview after giving birth, Markle said,” I’ve been saying to H for a long time – that’s what I call it – it’s not enough to survive something. It is not the purpose of life. You must flourish and feel happy. “

This belief may not be typical of the House of Windsor, established in 1917, but it is common among young and middle-aged Americans, who grew up in a culture that encouraged them to “follow your happiness” . And it can be a great source of conflict and anxiety when adult children realize that they don’t want to be in a long-standing business.

Karofsky, a family business consultant who works in the suburbs of Boston, said he admired Prince Harry and Markle for making the courageous decision to say publicly that the responsibilities of the family business did not match their lives in this moment.

“I spend a lot of time with family businesses and clients who want not only what is best for the business, but what is best for the family, and sometimes these two things don’t coincide.”

In the case of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who seem to be creating a brand called “Sussex Royal”, it is partly because of their desire to protect their son Archie from the reflections of royal light. In the aftermath of the hubbub nicknamed “Megxit”, some observers have speculated that the first sign of a break with tradition was when the couple did not give their son an official title, such as “count”.

They also said they wanted independent careers, saying in a statement: “They appreciate the opportunity to earn professional income, which, under the current structure, is prohibited for them.” This prompted publication director Eric Nelson to laugh at Twitter, “This is the first time I have seen someone leave their family to devote more time to their work.”

Signage outside the J&L Garden Center thanks customers on its last day of operation, Saturday October 28, 2017, at Bountiful.Ray Boone, Deseret News

Transition through loss

When Smith’s adult children and his siblings said they were not interested in continuing the business established by Smith’s father and uncles, the family struggled with what to do for four years, then finally hired a consultant to support them throughout the dismantling process. deals. “It was extremely difficult to make this decision,” said Smith.

While the siblings were heartbroken to close a successful and profitable business, they understood the reluctance of the next generation to take on what had been backbreaking work for their parents. The kids had worked in the business in high school and college, but were adamant that they didn’t want to make a career out of it. So, ultimately, the family sold the land occupied by J&L Garden Center, and Smith and two of his 10 siblings decided to continue the family’s landscaping activities as long as they could.

So far, this has been a good transition and a way to continue working with long-established customers, but Smith knows that once he and his siblings are ready to retire for good, the landscaping sector will also close permanently. The younger generation is just not interested in gardening, he said. “Everyone wanted to do more with computers, more new generation stuff. The old school, which worked 90 hours a week, did not please them. “

While a revelation like this can be devastating to a first or second generation business owner who expected their children to happily take over a business, few parents would want to see their children miserable for 40 hours or more. more per week, said Karofsky. And sometimes family relationships improve once an unhappy heir finds a way out of work that was considered a life sentence.

Other challenges

While it is increasingly common for children to want to leave a family business simply because of a difference of interest, other issues can threaten the business. Writing for Forbes, Russ Alan Prince wrote about the challenges of “bad seeds,” family members trying to run the business instead of working for the interests of everyone involved. A study of 217 family businesses found that 9 out of 10 reported having bad seed in the family, Prince wrote.

But sometimes, even when all parties get on well, a conflict of values ​​occurs, such as when an heiress of the Walt Disney empire started talking about workers’ compensation at Disneyland. Last summer, Abigail Disney, a filmmaker, told the media that she was “livid” to find out what Disney employees had done and called Disney CEO Bob Iger to correct the pay gap.

Then there is what Karofsky has long called “Prince Charles syndrome” – senior managers of a family business who refuse to cede power to younger family members. (Prince Charles is 71 and still waiting for his 93-year-old mother to hand him the crown.) A youngster’s desire to work in a family business can be eroded when he or she has held a junior job for too long, or if a younger brother or sister has a position of authority over him.

But most of these problems can be resolved when families have good communication and a clear plan for the future, said Karofsky. While it is impossible to know the inner workings of a family, let alone the house of Windsor, the surprise nature of Prince Harry’s announcement suggests that the family is not communicating well, he said. declared.

And communication should not only concern the inner workings of a family business, but also emotional issues. Families need to probe these topics – for example, in the case of Megxit, exactly why Harry and Meghan’s decision was so upsetting for Prince Charles and his parents – before tackling the logistics. This layer of complexity is generally not necessary in non-family businesses, in which decisions have no emotional overlap.

Regardless of how Megxit works, the consulting market is constantly growing to help family business owners navigate troubled waters. Family business counseling took off in the 1980s, and the business niche is served by the Family Firm Institute and other groups that provide education and connection.

Gary Smith, landscaper from Centerville, also carved out a new career for himself because of his experience in closing the family business. He is now a part-time consultant to family business owners across the country who are considering closing their doors.

“Every night when I fall asleep I regret my decision,” he said. “But as soon as I wake up in the morning, that feeling is gone.”