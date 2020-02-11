Megaplex theaters are high on the Boxoffice Pro Magazine nationwide list

By
Gwen Olson
-
14
Megaplex theaters are high on the Boxoffice Pro Magazine nationwide list

The Megaplex theaters of Utah received some national recognition in February.

What is going on?

Reaction

  • Blake Andersen, the president of Megaplex Theaters, said: “Given that we compete with circuits with hundreds of locations and thousands of screens, it is nice that Megaplex is recognized as a contender in the film industry. With a new Megaplex location already announced in Idaho Falls, Idaho and more plans for future growth, we are excited to offer the Megaplex experience to even more guests. “

Was Megaplex successful in 2019?

  • It is no secret that Megaplex theaters achieved a number of successes in 2019, which probably contributed to the ranking in the Boxoffice Pro magazine.
  • The theater chain organized film marathons for the Marvel, “Toy Story” and “Star Wars” franchises, something that only a selection of cinema chains in North America could do.
  • Megaplex theaters are nationally ranked for the domestic sale of “Star Wars” checkout. The Megaplex 20 in South Jordan is nationally number 3 for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, according to a press release mailed to the Deseret News.