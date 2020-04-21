Megan Thee Stallion talks about a new album, “Savage Challenge” on “Fallon”

Megan Thee Stallion (and her adorable French bulldog Thor) summoned Monday night to Jimmy Fallon’s house and announced that she was working on a new album.

“I recorded (here in Los Angeles),” she said. “But you know, it’s the best thing about quarantine. I would have worked on (the album) anyway, but what else am I going to do now? I just wrote and we installed a little studio here. We’ll have new music when we can go outside. “

The Houston rapper also discussed his #SavageChallenge dance challenge which exploded on Tik Tok. “I just saw Courtney Cox did it, Jessica Alba, the crazy Janet Jackson … And now we’re following each other on Instagram. I win; Janet Jackson follows me on Instagram. Anyone can leave. “

In addition to working on the new album, Megan is still working hard to complete her university degree in healthcare administration. She encouraged fans to take part in a new challenge, the #AllInChallenge, which will raise funds for good causes, including for healthcare professionals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Megan released her collection of nine Suga tracks last month. She was featured in Punk’d’s recent Quibi reboot with Chance the Rapper, Lil Nas X and Offset.