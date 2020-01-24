Megan Thee Stallion commands respect for the new song “B.I.T.C.H”. The new single will appear on his next studio album, Suga. The rapper, who teased the song last week via Instagram, abandoned it at midnight on Thursday.

On the new song, which samples Tupac Shakur’s 1996 song All Eyez on Me “Ratha Be Ya Nigga”, the rapper says that she will not suffer from any flak, commanding respect to keep it real. “I prefer to be a B.I.T.C.H., because that’s what you’re going to call me when I stumble anyway / You know you can’t control me, baby,” she says in the chorus. “You need a real one in your life / These bitches won’t give it to you properly / Why you want to play with me / You know I’m undefeated.”

Her first official album is named after her next character, “Suga”, whom she described as “[alter ego] Tina Snow’s best friends … it’s a big deal”, in a statement. Although the rapper from Houston has not announced the release date for his new album, it has revealed that he will feature work with Kehlani, alongside other collaborations that will be announced soon.

“B.I.T.C.H.” follows the release of “Diamonds”, Megan’s collaboration with Normani, which will appear on the original soundtrack of Birds of Prey: the album.