Megan Thee Stallion and Normani's music video for diamonds

Megan Thee Stallion and Normani form a wonderfully fierce team. The rapper “Hot Girl Summer” and the singer “Motivation” have dropped their new video clip for “Diamonds”. The song is a powerful and provocative example of the classic ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Friend’ from the 40s, which Birds of prey soundtrack, will be released on February 7.

The original classic debuted in the Broadway musical Gentlemen prefer blondes (1949), performed by Carol Channing. But it was the sexy symbol Marilyn Monroe from the 1950s that made this song an unforgettable national anthem for stylish women who know how to secure the bag. The version of Megan and Normani, “Diamonds”, is a contemporary update of the famous classic. Marilyn’s version frames her as using her sexuality as a powerful tool to capture and control male desires.

Megan and Normani take two seductive black women who use their sexuality to demand power and attention from other women. The only men in the video are the villains, who effortlessly and sultry down our sheroes (Megan and Normani). “Diamonds” is a national anthem for self-confident women who are all about their money and don’t need a man to secure it.

Take a look at the sexy music video and see if you can catch the cameos of Margot Robbie anywhere.