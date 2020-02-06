Meeting to issue a $ 37 million bond for the new primary school

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) – Next month, voters in the MOC-Floyd Valley school district will vote to approve a multi-million dollar school loan to build a new elementary school.

If the $ 37 million bond were released, the new school would combine Orange City Elementary and Hospers Elementary.

While the majority of the bond would pay for this new elementary school, it would also help with upgrades to middle and high school.

During the information meeting on Thursday, citizens were able to ask questions to the school authorities and contractors.

Superintendent Russ Adams says the community is growing and adding about 18 students a year.

“We want to make sure that we continue to see the growth we have seen and continue to see. We believe that this is the best way to do this,” said Adams. “And the other thing that it does is that it obviously creates some opportunities to bring all of our staff, all of our children, and you know, together and take advantage of these efficiency benefits.”

Adams adds that even though primary schools are well catered for and up to date, capacity is the main problem in both schools.

As an example of how this would affect residents: If the bond expires, the owner of a house would pay an additional $ 11.30 in property taxes per month with $ 100,000. The bond vote will take place on March 3rd.

Further information on the bond can be found here.