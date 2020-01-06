Meet Wakefield's cricket warrior and his traditional bat empire

Loading...

Leather on pasture – the epitome of an English village summer; up there with cucumber sandwiches and pimms on the lawn.

But in the middle of winter and in the distant English cricket season, a master craftsman is still working hard in his downtown workshop to make a living.

Ian uses traditional methods to produce his bats.

Ian Sampson makes cricket bats and you have probably never heard of him unless you know your LBW from an inverted sweep.

You may have passed his workshop without realizing it – just behind the Elephant & Castle Pub in Westgate. Not so much in the field of vision, but just in secret.

He has been crafting bats for decades after having worked in the disused Slazenger factory in Horbury Bridge for more than 30 years before it closed in 2002.

After founding a bat manufacturing company with his business partner Fred Freshney, Ian had the opportunity to take over Richard Wensley’s Warrior Bat empire in Wakefield a few years ago.

Ian gets the willow for his bats from the most trusted providers in world cricket.

Ian, 62, said: “So that the bats are still made by hand, I’m not sure how many are doing it, but there can’t be that many.”

“Nowadays most machines are accepted and I would say that more than 95 percent come from India or Pakistan.

“They use good willows, but it is Kashmiri willows that are much harder and denser than English willows. English willow is the best in the world.”

By this definition, Ian’s bats are some of the best you can buy, but he’s far too humble to put it straight. It just wouldn’t be cricket.

Instead of being mass-produced, he can only make two bats a day.

There is certainly no room for glamor and glamor – his workshop is proof of this. It’s a rustic workspace where wood shavings and sawdust cover the floor and strange-looking tools of all shapes and sizes hang on the bare brick walls.

Without central heating, it burns and heats the workshop stove in the winter months even with pieces of willow thrown off.

Ian bought some of Slazenger’s machines when they closed, but don’t be fooled. These bespoke bats are mostly hand-made with microscopic precision.

One of Ian’s friends even tells me that seeing a surgeon at work is equivalent to bringing out a racket.

Ian picks up one of his warrior bats.

With only the perfection that’s good enough, Ian starts with only the best materials bought from JS Wright & Sons in Essex.

If you are familiar with cricket, they are the world’s best known, oldest and most trusted providers of English willows for cricket bats.

Ian takes two trips a year from his home in Stanley to find the exact gaps he wants.

Each piece is then cut, planed, spliced, pressed and ground before the handle is wrapped with yarn and the blade is glued on.

The difference between his bats and the mass products that he has made over decades is that he only proceeds to the next process if the racket looks perfect and, more importantly, sounds perfect.

With a cricket ball always within reach, he constantly hops the ball off the bat blade and knows exactly what sound to make.

The bats cost 250.

He painstakingly exerts pressure on the bat to harden the wood and prepare it for years of use. It is something that mass production cannot compete with.

“Every racket feels different,” he says.

“I can earn two a day if everything is clear, but you can’t learn that overnight.”

Ian grew up in Carlton near Rothwell and grew up opposite a cricket field.

As an avid athlete, he played rugby league in the late 70s and early 80s and played for Batley and Hunslet when their home stadium was Elland Road.

It was only when he saw the advertising for Slazenger that cricket bats became his passion.

“I thought I was going to work down the pit, but my father said I wouldn’t!

“When I left school I had no idea what I was going to do, but I saw the job and thought it was for me.”

“It’s all I’ve done and ever knew. I’m very proud to be able to make these bats, and I’m completely lost in the work.

“I have friends who come in and joke that I don’t even work, and they’re right, it’s a real love job.”

For the love and craftsmanship that goes into each racket, they’re offered at £ 250 each, but they’re the choice of some of the world’s leading players.

Due to sponsorship deals, he can’t say exactly who uses his bats, but admits that some top-class players hit their limits during the World Cup this summer.