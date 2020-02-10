Meet this season’s “American Idol” contestants featured at the Oscars

A new American Idol trailer premiered during the Oscars broadcast on Sunday evening and offers a first look at the upcoming season. Suitable for the night, the show decided to pay tribute to a cult scene from the film Almost Famous.

Check out the new trailer for “American Idol” for season 18.

Season 18 of the talent show (the third season on ABC) will premiere on Sunday, February 16. Check out the teaser below to meet some of this season’s talented candidates.

The trailer for the 18th season of “American Idol”

In the clip, the hopefuls say goodbye to their loved ones and get on the American Idol Bus. Similar to the film Almost Famous, they sing Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” together. Finally we see host Ryan Seacrest driving the bus.

“Tiny Dancer” is a suitable song selection, not only because the trailer premiered during the Oscars, but also because American Idol had an Elton John night last season.

Does one of the participants this season sing Elton John songs during the competition? What cult artists, if any, will have episodes dedicated to their songs? We can’t wait to see the new season and find out.

Check out some of the judges’ reactions to the season 18 auditions.

When is the premiere of “American Idol” in season 18?

American Idol Season 18 will premiere on ABC Sunday, February 16. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan all return to the jury. The first episode of the show is said to include auditions in cities like Savannah, Los Angeles and Milwaukee.

According to the deadline, the participants of this season include a Harlem subway actress, a garbage collector and a singer who experiences “her own fairytale twist” during her audition. Maybe a suggestion? We have to wait and see.