Meet the worst cat in the world

Mitchell County Animal Rescue is begging you to take Perdita the cat from their hands, but for good reason.

Thursday morning, in a Facebook article stating that his virus had gone viral, the North Carolina shelter featured Perdita, calling him the “worst cat in the world” and saying that his favorite pastime was “looking in your soul until you never feel like you’re in a good mood again. ”

The station also called the cat “bastard” and accused her of pretending to be sick. He also offered to waive her adoption fees just to get her out of the shelter.

Shelter director Amber Lowery told CNN that the shelter had displayed ironic advertising for Perdita because he had worked to get pests adopted before.

The humorous way of describing animals helps find humans with similar personalities to adopt them, CNN reported.

Despite the brutal honesty of the post, it also works for Perdita. A new video on the page announced that more than 50 requests had been submitted by people wishing to adopt it, while showing a grumpy Perdita being petted and grumbled by the volunteers of the shelter.

Perdita, 4, arrived at the shelter on Christmas Eve, according to the Charlotte Observer.