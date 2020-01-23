Meet the Top Gear 2020 presenters as series 28 premiered this weekend

TOP Gear is zoomed in on a 28th season and gear puppets can’t wait to see what the legendary auto show has in store this time.

The current line-up remains the same after a great reception from the previous series, so here is a refresher course about the trio …

Who are the Top Gear presenters?

Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff

Freddie is a former international cricket player who has made a name for himself as a broadcaster.

He was born in Lancashire on December 6, 1977 – which makes him 42 years old.

He has been involved in numerous TV projects; he not only won the first series of the Aussie I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here !, but he presented ITV’s Cannonball and is team captain of Sky One’s A League of Own Own.

He has been married since March 2005 to wife Rachael Wools Flintoff, with whom he has three children, Holly, Corey and Rocky.

Paddy McGuinness

Paddy, born Patrick Joseph McGuinness, is a comedian, comedy actor and TV presenter.

The Farnworth, Lancashire, is a 46-year-old born on August 14, 1973.

He is best known for presenting shows such as Take Me Out and Benchmark since his TV debut in 1995.

Paddy has been married to Christine Martin since June 2011 and the couple have three children together; Penelope, Leo and Felicity.

It was revealed in 2017 that Leo and Penelope have autism and the famous couple have talked openly about the challenges they have since faced.

Chris Harris

Chris is a 44-year-old journalist who has made a career in the automotive sector as a writer, presenter AND driver.

His writing credits start with the magazine Autocar, where he reached the rank of “editor of the road test”, opinion pieces and writing reviews about cars.

He also appeared in a series of YouTube videos and created his own show, Chris Harris on Cars, which was later purchased and moved to the BBC website.

Before he went to the main program, Chris and co-star Rory Reid organized the spin-off show of the main series, called Extra Gear.

In addition to his assessment duties, he also races – and participated three times in 2010, 2015 and 2016 in the 24-hour durability test of the Nurburgring.

However, his team had to withdraw from the 2016 race after their car was destroyed in a practice round.

What time is Top Gear on BBC Two?

Top Gear will race on our screens for series 28.

The show returns to BBC Two THIS SUNDAY (January 26, 2020) at 8 p.m.

The new series takes six episodes and you can make up for missed episodes on the BBC iPlayer.