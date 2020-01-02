Loading...

Meet the strongest priest in the world

With the strength to pull an entire house, weightlifting priest Kevin Fast lifts both spirits and weights

Updated: 4:04 PM EST January 2, 2020

Visit the Lutheran Church of St. Paul in Cobourg, Canada, and you can receive a sermon from someone whose body is as strong as your spirit. Kevin Fast, 56, is a Lutheran pastor and one of the strongest men in the world. Fast owns about a dozen Guinness World Records records. He obtained one of those records by pulling three fire trucks weighing 109 tons in 100 feet in just 34 seconds. But that is only the beginning, since he pulled out 15 cars at once (another world record) and kept the record of the heaviest plane pulled. Fast has been a pastor for 27 years. He usually does not talk about his strength while in church, although in weightlifting circles, Fast says that people know that he is a pastor and sometimes come to him for advice. Watch the video above to see more of Fast's incredible feats of strength.

