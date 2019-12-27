Meet the stars behind the success of the Mac Triple AAA hockey tournament

Loading...

Since 1978, hockey teams and fans have been coming to Calgary for Christmas to take part in one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world.

25 U18 ice hockey teams from across Canada, the United States and Europe take part in the Midget AAA World Invitational Tournament 2019.

The round robin competition starts every year with Boxing Day and is expected to attract more than 100,000 fans.

CONTINUE READING:

Mac's AAA hockey tournament honors excellence with an updated Wall of Fame



As with any event of this size, volunteers play an essential role.

Over 1,200 volunteers will donate their time to this year's seven-day event.

Many of the volunteers have helped for so many years that they have changed roles, including the tournament's vice chairman, Chris Turnbull, who started as an ice rink spokesman.

The story continues under the advertisement

"I made the announcement for different things and I just said," Hey, do you need help? "And they said," Sure. "

Tweet this

The tournament can be an opportunity for volunteers and fans to get a first look at future NHL stars.

Volunteer Lindsey Stilling has been helping the tournament for four years and says she has already seen some players sign professional contracts in the NHL or Western Hockey League (WHL).

CONTINUE READING:

The popular ice hockey tournament in Calgary suspends the female competition



Stuart Hill donated his time for the first time when his daughter took part in the tournament a few years ago. Even if there is no girls department in the tournament, he still supports it through volunteering.

This year Hill is responsible for the live streaming of the games – something that he believes is very important to help young players become known.

"They are seen by scouts, they are seen by coaches so they have a chance to play beyond that level."

This year's Mac Midget AAA World Invitational Tournament will take place from December 26, 2019 to January 1, 2020 at various ice rinks in Calgary, including the Max Bell Arena.

More information about the tournament can be found here.

– With files from Deb Matejicka

The story continues under the advertisement

2:10

The jersey retired from the Calgary area hockey player who was shot to death

The jersey retired from the Calgary area hockey player who was shot to death

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) MACS hockey tournament (t) Calgary hockey (t) Chris Turnbull (t) hockey (t) Lindsey Stilling (t) Macs hockey (t) Macs midget hockey tournament (t) Max Bell Arena (t) Minor Hockey (t) Stuart Hill (t) AAA Hockey (t) U18 Hockey (t) Volunteer (t) Sports