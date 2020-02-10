Meet the Ottawa woman who reads one book on average every 1.87 days

It seems that everyone loves something, whether it’s collecting teaspoons or shoes, playing Dungeons & Dragons, or root, root, rooting for the home team. With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, we spoke to a couple of Ottawans whose extraordinary loves usually don’t get their own day to be celebrated.

Sarah Fisk has a tattoo of a tattoo.

That is, the mermaid Fisk has adorned much of her right forearm and has a tattoo herself, a discreet “42” on her right hip. Many readers will immediately recognize the meaning of the song because it is the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything, according to author Douglas Adams’ The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

It is by far Fisk’s favorite book and she reads it every year. “It’s so funny,” she says.

She has other literary tattoos, including quotes from e.e. cummings, Rupi Carr and Atticus. On her left arm is a tattoo of the universe that explodes from an open book, which well illustrates Fisk’s relationship with literature.

Sarah Fisk, with her current order of 10 books that she has just checked out at the Ottawa Public Library, reads nearly 200 books a year.

Last year she read 166 books, most novels and all library books. In 2018 she read 180. In 2017 it was 190. Her goal this year is 180 again, but she would like to reach 200. Since she started to track her reading habits on the Goodreads website in April 2014, she has logged 1,138 titles or one book every 1.87 days.

“It’s like I’m hallucinating there,” she says about reading.

Alberta, born and Nanaimo, was the child who read novels in mathematics class. She would go to the children’s section of the library and choose what seemed interesting from a distance. She loved fantasy, but was not above the book series The Baby-Sitters Club.

“My mother is an English teacher, so she said,” You can only have five unwanted books at a time, “remembers the 33-year-old Gatineau resident.” The other 20 or whatever had to be real novels. “

She also recalls the summer reading programs and competitions that primary schools would hold, and encourages students to keep track of the books they read every year in July and August. Fisk routinely and conveniently won those competitions and read 60 or more books every summer.

And yet she was not a book-like wallflower that participated in competitive swimming, girl guides, violin, piano, trumpet, choir and masses of reading.

“Yes, I was busy.”

•

On a recent Thursday, she is in the main branch of the Ottawa Public Library, with her fiancé, Max, picking up 10 books she has put on hold. She is already adding this at her home to the stack of comparable sizes and continues reading.

She takes one of the books – All of This is True – a hefty novel for adults of more than 400 pages. “This takes me about three and a half hours to read,” she says.

“I am not a speed reader,” she explains. “Speed ​​reading is a technique where you just skim. But I can read 80 pages in about 20 minutes. “

So maybe not a speed reader, but definitely a fast one, and she has a ritual that she likes to maintain. Working nights as a line chef at Boston Pizza, she usually gets up around 10, makes a coffee and watches The Daily Show. Then she settles down and reads a book, which usually brings her to 2.30 p.m. or 3 p.m. when it is time to prepare for work.

On days off she will try to read two books, maybe three. However, three is her limit, for reasons of both time and saturation.

In addition to YA novels, she loves historical fiction, non-fiction, poetry, memoirs and biographies, dystopian fiction, science and fantasy. She has recently read a lot of fiction from indigenous authors. “I have never read one that is not written nicely,” she says.

Instead of listing the genres she likes to read, it’s easier, she says, to list them that she doesn’t have. “I stay away from horror – I don’t read like Stephen King. And I stay away from Jodi Picoult, Danielle Steele and John Grisham, that kind of formal writing.

“I also stay away from the Second World War, because there is so much of it and I’ve read enough of it.”

She also despises most 19th-century authors, including Charles Dickens, the Brontë sisters and Jane Austen.

Shakespeare, on the other hand, is a favorite. “He had a sense of humor; they are all dick jokes. “

But there was a time, she says, that they took a break from each other and read. She dropped out of school at the age of 17, was short on social assistance, then got a job and then lost a job. She eventually landed on the streets of Ottawa, homeless and more concerned about the fact that she got $ 20 for food and a place to sleep every day than what was on the New York Times bestseller lists.

“Surviving was the most important point then,” she says.

However, she acknowledged that she did not want to live on the street when she was 50, so she contacted Operation Come Home and obtained her General Educational Development (GED) diploma through her school program before continuing with Algonquin College of Lawyers , and then a history and English degree from Carleton University.

“Now that was a lot of reading,” she jokes.

Her fiancé Max has meanwhile managed to put Fisk’s newest books, all 10, in a knapsack while the couple prepares to leave the library. They will have a late lunch together, and then Fisk will prepare for work. It is the end of January and she has read 17 books so far. Seventeen down, still 163 left. On top of the pile of current books is A Study in Honor, a science fiction version of Sherlock Holmes, set after the second American civil war and those women in the roles of (Sara) Holmes and Dr. (Janet) Watson plays.

“It’s like I’m entering a different world,” says Fisk. “I’m immersed and the real real world doesn’t exist. The only thing that exists is what I’m reading.”

The three favorite books of all time by Sarah Fisk:

1. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Universe, by Douglas Adams

“That’s my ultimate favorite. I read it over and over again every year. It’s a classic that is full of jokes.”

2. The Blue Castle, by Lucy Maud Montgomery

“Everyone knows her for Anne from Green Gables, whom I have always found to be very childish. The Blue Castle is a sweet and innocent love story that is more mature than Anne or Green Gables. It’s about a woman who gets a wrong diagnosis with a deadly disease and has only six months left to live. It is set in Muskoka and she describes it beautifully. “

3. Animal Farm, by George Orwell

“It’s a very short book, less than 100 pages. I’ve read that a million times. It’s such a good comment on what happens to a bad government. It’s so concise and so funny.”

