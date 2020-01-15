Meet the new Microsoft Edge: Your move, Google

In 1995, at the start of the internet age, Marc Andreessen famously predicted that his rocket ship from a startup, Netscape Communications Corporation, would soon reduce Windows to “a badly-completed set of device drivers”.

Unfortunately, Netscape has long since disappeared and Andreessen’s daring statement is only a footnote in the big book with internet quotes, but it has finally come true. Kind of.

What those early fighters did not foresee in the first browser wars was that Netscape would not be the one who would establish a real browser mono culture. Microsoft would not claim that honor either. Instead, a quarter of a century later, Google’s Chrome browser would become the actual standard for publishing information on the Internet.

All of that explains how we came to January 15, 2020, the day on which Microsoft officially replaced its decades-old Trident web rendering engine (along with Trident’s fateful EdgeHTML successor) with a Chromium open source project. (See today’s report from my colleague Mary Jo Foley for more information on how the new Edge implementation will take place.)

The new Edge gets a new logo when it enters the official release.

Microsoft’s decision to abandon its own browser engine and use the open source alternative that is managed by Google can be seen as a surrender. But it says just as much about how standards are adopted nowadays, in prosperity and adversity.

Independent standards that govern institutions such as the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) once ruled the web, with a collaborative approach to standards that competing browsers were supposed to follow. Nowadays the standard is simple: does your page work in Chrome?

As a result, for the new Edge (Microsoft calls it to distinguish it from the older Edge browser that was part of Windows 10 from 2015 to now), Job One must mimic Google Chrome as perfectly as possible.

Once Microsoft engineers have done their work, you can visit any website with the new Edge, on a Mac, or on a PC with a supported version of Windows, and that site is exactly displayed in Edge as in Chrome.

After using beta versions of the new Edge for a few months and watching the last release for the last few days, I can confirm that that goal has been achieved. Which should come as no surprise, given that the two browsers literally start from the same adult code base. Not many new software projects make their public debut with version 79.

In fact, the development process for the new Edge went so smoothly and quietly that when I sat down to write this message, I discovered that I had already written most of what you need to know.

Curious why Microsoft has abandoned its own browser strategy and has decided to embrace open source? Read “Microsoft Edge: What went wrong, what is the next step”, in which I explained why the decades-long Microsoft browser project flopped on the market and the motives for using the open-source Chromium project.

Looking for an overview of Microsoft’s history with browsers? I said last August, in “With Chromium-based Edge, Microsoft has finally found a viable browser strategy?”

Technically, Google Chrome and the new Microsoft Edge browser are siblings, but that doesn’t mean they’re the same. Far from.

The main difference between the new Edge and Google Chrome lies precisely at the heart of Google’s business model. The new Edge tracking protection is switched on as standard and set to Balanced, which blocks many advertisements and almost all third-party tracking code.

The default settings for Tracking Protection block Google sites in particular.

When I looked at this feature a few months ago, I noticed that one in four blocked items came from Google. That ratio has not changed in the final version. After only a few hours of browsing with the standard Tracking Protection settings, Edge had blocked 772 trackers from 70 companies, 210 of them from Google. The top 10 sources, including Adobe and Facebook, accounted for half of the total.

If you set the tracking protection to Strict, an adblocker is effectively installed that does a lot what people expect from a third-party extension.

Speaking of extensions, the repository with native extensions for the new Edge contains more than 300 products available directly from Microsoft. For essential extensions that are not in the Microsoft Store, the option to install extensions directly from the Chrome Web Store and other Chromium-based repositories is available. In my tests I have not found any incompatible extensions from those alternative sources.

The new Edge also uses Microsoft accounts as the primary mechanism for synchronizing settings, favorites, passwords, and addresses. History synchronization options, open tabs, extensions and a new feature called Collections will be added in a future update.

The other feature of the new Edge is focused on Microsoft’s core district: business customers with a substantial investment in older code that requires Internet Explorer. For IT professionals in those organizations, the solution is a function called IP mode.

IE mode only works on Windows and allows administrators to define a list of sites for which IE should be opened in the new Edge using the Trident MSHTML engine (part of Internet Explorer 11). This function is effectively invisible to consumers and small businesses.

As part of the migration process from its user file to the new Edge, Microsoft says it will not interfere in any way with existing browser default settings. Business customers who still need the older Edge components can completely block the upgrade and consumers who have set a different default browser will continue to use their external browser.

Microsoft customers with Windows 10 who prefer to use a Microsoft browser, but who are deterred by compatibility issues with the old Edge, will definitely want to see the new Edge. The real wildcard at the moment is Google, which can use the market power of its services, including Gmail and YouTube, to hinder its rivals.

The big question is whether Google is willing to attract antitrust authorities’ attention with anti-competitive activities of this kind. But as we learned in the first browser wars, that’s what established market leaders do when their dominance is threatened.