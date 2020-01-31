Meet the guy who invented the Oomphalapompatronium

The oomphala pompatronium. That is the name that Len Solomon gave to the instrument that he started building about 15 years ago. It still annoys him to this day.

“It has taken over part of my workbench and it is still there,” says Solomon, “and I have long-term plans to refine it and make it portable and that may never happen.”

For over 30 years Solomon has been building instruments such as the oomphala platform. He has performed with them throughout the country and around the world. He has visited schools to explain how they work. He records quirky performances and demos for his YouTube channel (named after the first instrument he ever built, the Bellowphone). And they are part of exhibitions at science museums in Vermont and Massachusetts.

Solomon’s instruments are based on a surprisingly solemn source: the pipe organ. A complex instrument with a legendary past, the pipe organ forms a versatile basis for the many Solomon designs. “I just always enjoyed them,” he says. “I think it’s beautiful instruments and I love the sound of it.”

Each instrument is made with unconventional materials. He uses found objects such as old vacuum cleaner tubes and plastic bottles, hardware supplies such as PVC tubes and copper tees, and special items that he makes himself as rubber squeeze balls and fipples.

Although his playful approach to making instruments can be described as Wonka-like (or Seussian), it is difficult to question his originality. He says that the Oomphala Compatronium does not remind me of Oompa Loompas because I didn’t even know that word when I came up with the name. The characteristic of a true inventor.

