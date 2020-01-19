Meet the first American woman to vote: Seraph Young in Utah

Seraph Young taught at the Deseret University model school in 1870. The children in this elementary school learned to read and spell, and their 23-year-old teacher worked hard to keep them on track.

On Valentine’s Day 1870, Séraphine stopped at the Conseil room on the way to work. She passed in front of people giving native speeches, before a brass band and voted in the municipal elections. For the first time, women in Utah were able to vote under an equal suffrage law.

The governor had signed the law two days earlier. Seraph Young was the first of more than two dozen women to vote that day.

Young’s name soon appeared in newspapers across the country. “Brigham Young’s granddaughter voted for the first time,” wrote the Washington DC Evening Star, noting the role that members and leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had played in encouraging women’s suffrage in Utah territory. (Seraph Young was actually Brigham Young’s grand niece.)

Female suffrage was a crazy experience. The US Constitution has allowed states to decide their own voting laws. For a short time, New Jersey had allowed single women with property to vote. But in 1807, no woman in the United States could vote.

Seraph Young’s audacity to stand at the polls to vote in 1870 had shocked the nation.

Most of Utah’s population was part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 1870s, and church leaders hoped that the empowerment of women would ultimately belie popular belief which Utah women were forced into polygamous marriages.

“Giving them these freedoms would show the world how advanced gender relations are in Utah among Latter-day Saints,” said historian Katherine Kitterman.

Outside Utah, people watched the experience of suffrage closely. They were fairly confident of one thing: women’s voting was going to be the end of polygamy.

“Many believed that if Mormon women could vote, they would vote against Mormon male leaders,” said Kitterman. “They thought that (the women of Utah) didn’t want to be there, that they didn’t want to live that way.”

Seraph Young and the rest of the women of Utah were going to blur all expectations in the years that followed and turn out to be independent voters. They did not end polygamy with their votes. Instead, they voted in greater numbers and made their voices heard in the public sphere to defend their rights and their religion.

They soon launched a newspaper, “The Woman’s Exponent,” to give themselves a platform to talk to the world.

“The women of Utah today occupy a position that attracts the attention of intelligent men and women thinking everywhere,” said the inaugural edition of The Exponent in 1872. “Who are so capable of speaking for Utah women than Utah women get? “

Eastern suffragettes, such as Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, came to Utah several times to meet women who could vote. They overcame their disgust for the way the women of Utah organized their families and joined in the cause of suffrage.

“I would rather be a Mormon woman with the ballot in my hands than a Gentile woman without the ballot,” said Stanton.

Utah women were constantly threatened with losing this ballot in their hands. The United States Congress was determined to end polygamy in the territory of Utah and removing the right to vote seemed to be an appropriate punishment.

“Time and again in the history of our country, when those in power do not like the way a group votes, the solution they can find is to get them out of the electorate,” said Kitterman.

Congress denied all polygamous men and women their right to vote in 1882.

When this did not have the desired effect and polygamy persisted, Congress essentially beheaded the church. The Edmunds-Tucker Act of 1887 seized church property and disembodied it. He also deprived all women in Utah of their rights: polygamous, monogamous, married, single, church members or not.

The sorrow of this loss of the right to vote would motivate the women of Utah for the next decade. By the time Utah’s territory joined the United States in 1896, they would ensure that their voting rights were irrevocably enshrined in the state’s constitution.

A painting by Seraph Young hangs in the Utah State Capitol. In the painting, men in hats and suits watch her slip her ballot into a sealed box, while women line up behind her.

Memory Grove memorial walk to Council Hall will honor Young and the first Utah women to vote on Valentine’s Day this year, the 150th anniversary of American women voting for the first time under law on equal suffrage.

“There is considerable importance in the act of voting,” said Neylan McBaine, CEO of BetterDays 2020 and organizer of the walk re-creating Young’s first vote. “We want every Utahn to recognize that we have this incredible heritage in our DNA.”

Seraph Young slipped into obscurity after his avant-garde vote in 1870. She married and moved, and died in the early 1900s.

As interest in the history of Utah with the female vote increased, people began to gather some details about the life of Seraph Young. A rich portrait emerged of a woman eager to have her voice heard in government, who overcame an extended personal tragedy and remained connected to Utah’s struggle for equal rights throughout her life .

Seraph Young was born in Winter Quarters, Nebraska, in 1846. It was a refugee camp for members of the Church of Jesus Christ who had been forcibly evicted from Illinois. She was one of nine children born to Cedenia Clark and Brigham Hamilton Young. They were preparing to cross the American West to find a safe place to build a new Zion. Many babies born in Nebraska and along the pioneer trail died, but Seraph arrived in Utah.

Seraph Young grew up in the colonies of the Great Basin, where people scratched to grow enough food to survive. By the time she met a New Yorker by the name of Seth Ford, Salt Lake had become a real city and 90,000 people lived in Utah territory. She married Seth Ford, a veteran of the civil war. Seth played the banjo and had spent many nights with the Union army playing by the campfires, or drawing sketches of horses and cannons.

Seraph and Seth Ford lived in Salt Lake for a time and had three children. His daughters Cherry and Grace grew up, but Fred died as a toddler. Seth Ford was a printer, “one of the best craftsmen in the business,” said the Salt Lake Herald. But Seth was injured during the civil war and his health deteriorated. He was soon blind.

The family moved to New York, possibly to be close to Seth’s family as he became more ill. They finally resurfaced in Chicago, where they played for nickels and dimes on the streets. Celia and Grace were also talented musicians. In 1883, a newspaper described a twilight at the corner of Wabash Avenue and Adams Street:

“We saw two little girls, each with a banjo and a mouthorgan attached to a rest in the breasts of their little dresses, their music, their jaunty red caps and their neat and attention-grabbing lady appearance.”

A crowd gathered around the girls, with Seraph and Seth Ford hosting the show: “We saw a man in blue, with a soldier’s cap on his head and colored glasses over his blind eyes. He was sitting in a chair, under a display case, with a little girl on either side of him, playing a mouthorgan and a set of bones. Soon, we saw a small, well-cut black woman passing small flyers to the hundred or so people who had stopped to hear the music. “

Seraph and Seth Ford eventually settled near Washington, D.C. and cared for her blind and paralyzed husband for almost three decades. Cherry became a talented artist and Grace was a music teacher.

Seraph Ford stayed in touch with his friends and family from Utah and often hosted them when they came to Washington. She visited Utah’s most prominent suffragist, Emmeline B. Wells, when Emmeline came to defend women’s rights. Seraph’s family circumstances did not leave her much time for public advocacy, but she remained interested in political affairs.

At the time of Seraph Young Ford’s death in 1938, women’s suffrage was enshrined in the United States Constitution. American women could not be diverted from the ballot box simply because they were women, although women and men still fought to guarantee equal voting rights for marginalized groups. Native Americans, Asian immigrants, and people of color, women and men, would fight for the right to vote long after the 19th Amendment was passed in 1920.

Seraph Young Ford and the Utah women who voted 150 years ago are just a few of the ordinary people who changed history.

