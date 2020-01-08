Meet the defense company whose death triggered the current Iran crisis

Loading...

A U.S. defense contractor who was killed in Iraq in December – during a rocket attack that increased tensions with Iran and the murder of a prominent Iranian military leader – was buried in Sacramento on Saturday, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Nawres Waleed Hamid died on December 27 in a missile attack on an Iraqi military base, where he was a linguist, according to reports from the Bee and Wire Service.

The United States blamed Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades), a Iranian-backed paramilitary faction, for the attack that killed Hamid and attacked several positions in the group, killing 25 people and injuring 51 others.

Two days after this airstrike, thousands of demonstrators who had joined forces with an Iraqi paramilitary group stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on December 31.

General Qasem Suleimani, the powerful and shadowy chief of the Iranian elite’s Quds Force, was killed on Friday.

Hamid lived in the suburbs of Sacramento with his wife and two children aged 2 and 8.

His wife, Noor Alkhalil, said in an interview with the bee that she felt that something was wrong when Hamid stopped responding to her phone messages. A representative of her husband’s employer, Valiant Integrated Services, soon came to their home and told her that her husband had been killed.

“He was the only person I knew here,” said Alkhalil on Tuesday. “It still doesn’t feel real. It was difficult to accept that he is no longer here.”

Valiant, a Virginia-based company, made a statement on Monday about Hamid’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Nawres Hamid,” the company said. “Mr. Hamid was a professional and dedicated member of the Valiant team, valued and valued by his colleagues. We extend our sincere condolences to his family.”

A staff member told The Washington Post that Hamid had worked as an Arab interpreter for U.S. forces in Iraq in recent years and is known to have decorated his living space with pictures of the children. He became a naturalized citizen in 2017, the Post reported.

His widow said in an interview with the bee that she and her husband moved to the United States in 2011 while she was pregnant and that she was planning to stay in California.

“What would I come back to in Iraq?” Alkhalil said. “Now my focus is on my two children; they are my world.”

