As the old saying goes, too many cooks spoil the broth, but too many star chefs can only mean one thing – Celebrity Come Dine With Me is back for another year with burnt soufflés, unsubtle names and wild scorecards.

The new series will air on E4 every week from January 27th to Valentine’s Day. A different group of celebrities host each week by offering their famous companions delicious food and interesting entertainment over dinner.

The full lineup of candidates has not yet been finalized, but the first group includes two reality stars, a rapper, an actress and a comedy double act.

Find out which celebrities will put on their oven gloves first …

Jack Fincham will host on Monday, January 27th

The Love Island winner, Jack Fincham, will be the first celebrity to cause a storm in the kitchen of his famous guests. The former ballpoint pen seller won the series of the ITV2 reality show together with Dani Dyer in 2018 and has since built up a career as a television presenter and boxer.

Let’s hope Jack’s Come Dine With Me debut can hit the chicken fajitas he made with Dani at the mansion.

Abz Love will host on Tuesday, January 28th

The second candidate to show off his culinary skills is the singer and rapper Abz Love, who is best known as the front man of the boy band Five.

In 2014, Abz left the group that recorded hits like Keep on Movin and Everybody Get Up, and has since appeared on the BBC Two’s documentary series Country Strife: Abz on the Farm. He became runner-up to Celebrity Big Brother’s 2013 series, lost to Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby in the final and recently released a solo comedy single.

Abz will be welcoming its competitors on Tuesday, so tune in to see if his farming experience is useful.

Donna & Verona are hosting on Wednesday, January 29th

Comedy duo Donna & Verona put on their aprons on Wednesday to fight for the Come Dine With Me trophy.

Donna Preston and Verona Rose have previously teamed up to star in the E4 Pants on Fire entertainment show. Both play the short form comedy series Fully Blown on BBC3. Donna is also the face of the ITV 2 celebrity quiz show Hey Tracey !, in which she plays the virtual title assistant.

Let’s hope that the duo can conjure up their comedic chemistry in the kitchen.

Dani Harmer will host on Thursday, January 30th

Dani Harmer became famous in 2002 with her portrayal of CBBC icon Tracy Beaker. She retired the character for the new Tracey Beaker Returns series in 2010 and two episodes of The Dumping Ground in 2018.

Harmer also found success on other CBBC shows, including Dani’s House and Dani’s Castle. With professional Vincent Simone, she finished fourth in the 2012 series of Strictly Come Dancing and started at Pointless Celebrities earlier this year.

The 30-year-old will invite her celebrities on Thursday, who, according to Tracy Beaker, may be asked to “hang out” if she hits Dani hard.

Mark-Francis Vandelli will host on Friday, January 31st

Made In Chelsea’s Mark Francis Vandelli will conclude the week with his hosting skills.

The reality star, who is also a fashion designer for men, has been an actor in the E4 series for almost a decade. He participated in the 2016 series of The Jump and appeared a year later on his own spin-off show, Mark-Francis’ Big Night Out.

Celebrity Come Dine With Me will air on E4 every week from Monday, January 27th to Friday, February 14th.