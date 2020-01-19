Meet the cars of the next season of Top Gear

Top Gear returns to television on January 26 and the BBC promotes the show by giving us a glimpse of the cars featured in the upcoming season.

While a handful of vehicles were revealed in a previous teaser, the last clip gives us another glimpse of the race between an F35 Lightning and a McLaren Speedtail.

We can also see what appears to be a comparison between the Aston Martin DB11, the Bentley Continental and the Porsche 911. It doesn’t seem like a fair fight, but the clip also shows that the Aston Martin Vantage will make an appearance.

The video also shows an Ariel Atom, a BMW M8 Competition and a Porsche Taycan. Later, the Stig can be seen driving a Ford Mustang Convertible. Someone else is also shown behind the wheel of Colin McRae’s Subaru Impreza rally car.

Of course, the most prominent car is the Volkswagen ID.R. As you no doubt know, the electric runner set a new course record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in 2018. Led by Romain Dumas, the ID R was able to complete the course of 12.42 miles (20 km) in 7 minutes and 57.148 seconds. This beat conventional rivals as well as the previous record of 8 minutes and 13.878 seconds.

After the victory at Pikes Peak, Volkswagen took the ID.R to the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The 12.9 mile (20.8 km) route is completed in 6: 05.336 minutes with an average speed of 127.36 mph (204.96 km / h). This allowed the model to become the fastest electric vehicle in Green Hell as the ID.R demolished the previous record of 6: 45.90 minutes set by the NIO EP9 in 2017.

