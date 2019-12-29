Meet the 28 players with Utah draws on this year's NFL playoff lists

Loading...

All Division I football programs in the state of Utah will be represented in this year's NFL postseason.

With the 2019 NFL playoffs set after the results of Sunday Week 17, 28 players with draws in Utah are on this year's postseason list. That is the same number as last year, although 21 of those players are on active lists this season, five more than last year.

The Utah Utes lead all local schools with nine representatives, followed by BYU with six and the State of Utah with five. Weber State has two former players in the playoffs, and Southern Utah and Snow College each have one.

Ten Utah high schools are also represented, including two players from Brighton and Highland and one from Bingham, Cedar, Judge Memorial, Layton, Lone Peak, Stansbury, Timpview and Westlake.

Here is a look at each of the local ties on the NFL playoff lists, per team, starting with the AFC.

AFC No. 1 seed: Baltimore Ravens

Fish Smithson, CB, Highland High: The Ravens signed Smithson on August 27, just before their pre-season finale, their fifth team in three years, but was put in reserve injured four days later.

AFC No. 2 seed: Kansas City Chiefs

Jackson Barton, OT, Utah and Brighton High: Barton, a rookie selected in the seventh round by Indianapolis, was signed by the Chiefs to his active list of the Colts practice team on November 11.

Barton, a rookie selected in the seventh round by Indianapolis, was signed by the Chiefs to his active list of the Colts practice team on November 11. Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: Kemp, in his third season with Kansas City, landed on the injured reserve with an ACL and MCL tear in August.

Kemp, in his third season with Kansas City, landed on the injured reserve with an ACL and MCL tear in August. Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Sorensen played in all games this year for the Chiefs, starting three, and had 57 tackles, four pass deviations and two interceptions in his sixth season with Kansas City. This will be his fifth consecutive appearance in the playoffs.

Sorensen played in all games this year for the Chiefs, starting three, and had 57 tackles, four pass deviations and two interceptions in his sixth season with Kansas City. This will be his fifth consecutive appearance in the playoffs. Darwin Thompson, RB, State of Utah: The rookie, a sixth-round draft pick, had 37 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown and nine receptions for 43 yards in the regular season, assuming one more role in recent weeks.

Seed of the AFC No. 3: New England Patriots

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: The sixth-year professional and two-time Super Bowl winner again starred in the Patriots defense this year with 57 tackles, a total of 6.5 catches, three forced loose balls and two loose ball recoveries, one for a touchdown. This is his fourth consecutive appearance in the playoffs with New England.

Seed of the AFC No. 4: Houston Texans

AFC No. 5 Seed: Buffalo Bills

Maurice Alexander, LB, State of Utah: Alexander, in his first season with Buffalo, played in seven games and had 11 tackles mainly contributing in special teams before landing on the injured reserve in November.

Alexander, in his first season with Buffalo, played in seven games and had 11 tackles mainly contributing in special teams before landing on the injured reserve in November. Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Johnson started eight games and had 55 tackles, six pass deviations and a forced loose ball in his second season with the Bills. This will be his debut in the playoffs.

Johnson started eight games and had 55 tackles, six pass deviations and a forced loose ball in his second season with the Bills. This will be his debut in the playoffs. Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Bingham and Snow College: Lotulelei started each game on the line for Buffalo and collected 19 tackles, two catches, a pass deflection and an interception in his second season with the Bills. It will be his first appearance in the playoffs since 2017 and the fifth overall.

AFC Seed No. 6: Tennessee Titans

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Sims, in his fourth season of the NFL, started two games and played mainly as a reserve while compiling 35 tackles, one of the best of his career in a single season, and two pass deviations this year. This will be his second appearance in the playoffs.

NFC No. 1 seed: San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Warner had a decisive year in his second NFL season, finishing with 118 tackles and adding nine pass deviations, three catches, three forced loose balls and a pick-six, while earning the NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors. for November This is his first appearance in the playoffs.

Warner had a decisive year in his second NFL season, finishing with 118 tackles and adding nine pass deviations, three catches, three forced loose balls and a pick-six, while earning the NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors. for November This is his first appearance in the playoffs. Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: The rookie selected in the fourth round of the draft served as the starting kicker and team kick-off specialist throughout the year, averaging more than 45 yards per clearance and covering 23 punts within 20 this season.

NFC No. 2 seed: Green Bay Packers

Kyler Fackrell, LB, State of Utah: The fourth-year professional contributed as a reserve with 23 tackles and one catch and returns to the postseason for the first time since his rookie season.

The fourth-year professional contributed as a reserve with 23 tackles and one catch and returns to the postseason for the first time since his rookie season. Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Williams ran for 460 yards and had 253 yards receiving this season to go with six touchdowns, one running, five receiving, while serving as backup for Aaron Jones. This will be the debut of the Williams playoffs.

NFC No. 3 seed: New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial High: Elliss, a rookie selected in the seventh round of the draft by the Saints, played in three games and had a tackle before going to the reserve injured with a knee injury on September 25.

Elliss, a rookie selected in the seventh round of the draft by the Saints, played in three games and had a tackle before going to the reserve injured with a knee injury on September 25. Chase Hansen, LB, Utah and Lone Peak High: Hansen, a rookie not recruited, has spent the year on the reserve / non-football injury list for the Saints.

Hansen, a rookie not recruited, has spent the year on the reserve / non-football injury list for the Saints. Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Hill, a third-year professional used in a variety of positions in offensive and special teams, caught 19 passes for 234 yards and six scores and added 156 yards on the ground and another score while pitching for 55 yards and blocking a clearance during the regular season . Return to the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

Hill, a third-year professional used in a variety of positions in offensive and special teams, caught 19 passes for 234 yards and six scores and added 156 yards on the ground and another score while pitching for 55 yards and blocking a clearance during the regular season . Return to the playoffs for the third consecutive year. Marcus Williams, FS, Utah: Williams, third year, started 15 games for the Saints and had 55 tackles, a one-season race with the best 13 pass deviations, was second in the team with four interceptions, including one he resumed for a touchdown, and had a forced fumble. Like Hill, this will be his third consecutive appearance in the playoffs.

NFC No. 4 seed: Philadelphia Eagles

Sua Opeta, OG, Weber State and Stansbury High: Opeta, a rookie not recruited, spent much of the year in the Eagles practice squad before being promoted to the active list on December 4. He did not play in a regular season game.

NFC No. 5 seed: Seattle Seahawks

Brian Allen, CB, Utah: Allen, in his third NFL season after two years in Pittsburgh, signed with the Seahawks practice team on October 15.

Allen, in his third NFL season after two years in Pittsburgh, signed with the Seahawks practice team on October 15. Ezequiel " Ziggy "Ansah, DE, BYU: Ansah played his first season with Seattle and had 18 tackles, 2.5 catches, two pass deviations and two forced loose balls. He returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 when he played for Detroit.

" Ansah played his first season with Seattle and had 18 tackles, 2.5 catches, two pass deviations and two forced loose balls. He returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 when he played for Detroit. Cody Barton, LB, Utah and Brighton High: Barton, a rookie selected in the third round, won a significant defensive playtime at the end of the year, including two starts, and finished the regular season with 22 tackles, a pass deflection and a loose ball recovery.

Barton, a rookie selected in the third round, won a significant defensive playtime at the end of the year, including two starts, and finished the regular season with 22 tackles, a pass deflection and a loose ball recovery. Marquise Blair, S, Utah: The rookie selected in the second round started three games this season and played in 14, with 32 tackles, two forced loose balls and a pass deflection.

The rookie selected in the second round started three games this season and played in 14, with 32 tackles, two forced loose balls and a pass deflection. Bryan Mone, DT, Highland High: Mone, a rookie not recruited, spent time in both the Seahawks practice squad and the active roster this season. He played in four games and had four tackles.

Mone, a rookie not recruited, spent time in both the Seahawks practice squad and the active roster this season. He played in four games and had four tackles. Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Utah and Timpview High: Taumoepenu spent the offseason with Arizona and is on his third NFL team, he was selected by San Francisco in 2017, after signing with the Seahawks practice team on November 20.

Taumoepenu spent the offseason with Arizona and is on his third NFL team, he was selected by San Francisco in 2017, after signing with the Seahawks practice team on November 20. Robert Turbin, RB, State of Utah: Turbin returned to Seattle for the first time since the 2014 season, signing with the team on Christmas Eve. He had no statistics at the end of the regular season and returned to the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season.

Turbin returned to Seattle for the first time since the 2014 season, signing with the team on Christmas Eve. He had no statistics at the end of the regular season and returned to the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season. John Ursua, WR, Cedar and Westlake High: The rookie selected in the seventh round of the draft was on the active list and played in three games, recording his first reception at the end of the regular season: an 11-yard catch in the fourth down on Seattle's last trip to San Francisco one.

The rookie selected in the seventh round of the draft was on the active list and played in three games, recording his first reception at the end of the regular season: an 11-yard catch in the fourth down on Seattle's last trip to San Francisco one. Bobby Wagner, MLB, State of Utah: Wagner arrived at the Pro Bowl for the sixth time this season and continued adding to his Seahawks legacy by over 1,000 tackles of his career and finishing the year with 159 tackles, six pass deviations, three catches, an interception, a forced loose ball and a loose ball recovery. He heads to the postseason for the seventh time in eight years with Seattle.

NFC No. 6 seed: Minnesota Vikings

