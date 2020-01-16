Meet the 2020 Songwriter Hall of Fame Inductees

It’s a great day for Mariah Carey: the pop diva, who co-wrote 18 of her 19 hit songs # 1, will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Join Carey for the 2020 class are Neptunes (the duo of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo), former members of Eurythmics Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, the Isley Brothers, Rick Nowels, William “Mickey” Stephenson and Steve Miller. The acts will be officially enthroned at the 51st annual dinner of induction and award ceremony of Songwriters Hall in June. 11 in New York. Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing successful songs for at least 20 years. Carey, whose successes include “We Belong Together” and “Hero”, released her first eponymous album in 1990. With 19 No. 1 success on the Billboard Hot 100, it is only behind the Beatles, who had 20 songs at the top of the charts. Its 25-year holiday base “All I Want for Christmas Is You” reached first place Hot 100 in December and January – making Carey the only artist to have had # 1 hits in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010 and 2020. The only song Carey didn’t write that went to # 1 was a cover – his version of Jackson 5’s “I ‘ll Be There. ”The Neptunes shaped pop and urban radio from the 90s until the 2000s with the creation of hits for Britney Spears, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Usher and Beyoncé. Williams and Hugo, who met in seventh year, worked on # 1 hits such as “Hot In Herre” by Nelly, “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani and “Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg. “The duo helped Britney Spears get out of his good girl image in 2001 with the racy” I’m A Slave 4 U “, and the hit-makers produced more than half of Timberlake’s first solo album in 2002” Justified “, including the hits” Like I Love You “and” Señorita “. Over the past few years, Grammy-winning Williams 13 times has produced without Hugo (two Grammys), producing hits for others artists such as Daft Punk, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Migos, Beyoncé and Jay -Z. Williams also had great success with his own music, even winning an Oscar nomination for the smash “Happy”, the one of the best songs of the last decade. Twenty-four acts were in the running for the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 2020 class, including Outkast, REM, Patti Smith, Journey, Vince Gill and Gloria Estefan. Only six songwriters or songwriters groups are inducted each year.

