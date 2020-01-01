Meet Seth Cooper, the Warriors coach behind the development of Alen Smailagic – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CRUZ – With a beautiful cargo, Seth Cooper made his way through the traffic while rookie Alen Smailagic sat down with a shotgun and pulled out the list of Dallas Mavericks on her phone. The two reviewed the list while Cooper recited the memory scan report.

Smailagic, the 19-year development project, was in Stockton preparing for a G League game when, at 3:50 p.m., Cooper received a call from the Warriors. With Omari Spellman ill and Eric Paschall with a bruise on his right hip, Golden State needed Smailagic in San Francisco at 5:30 p.m. for Saturday's tip at 6:30 against the Mavericks.

In his first year as a two-way coach with the Warriors, Cooper's position requires him to divide the time between the Warriors and his G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. Although pushing the speed limit was not part of the job description, Cooper has become an important part of the renewed Golden State player development staff.

Part of Cooper's job is to develop skills training for young Warrior players. He works closely with Smailagic, as well as rookie guards Ky Bowman and Jordan Poole, all of whom are included in the Warriors' long-term plans.

Cooper, 38, came to Golden State, a highly respected player development coach, who previously held positions at Maine Red Claws and L.A. Clippers before having recently served as an assistant coach in Illinois-Chicago.

Warriors player development director Chris DeMarco played with Cooper in Edgewood Division III in Madison, Wisconsin, and asked him to work with former Warriors striker Alfonzo McKinnie in Chicago during the summer. Cooper obeyed and told DeMarco that he was looking to return to the NBA.

With a redesigned list that includes nine players 23 years old or younger, the Warriors renewed their coaching staff to include more player development coaches. They hired Cooper and commissioned him to direct some of Golden State's most intriguing long-term perspectives.

Bowman, an immediate collaborator in the last days of his two-way contract, has spent more time in Santa Cruz in recent weeks. There, Cooper adapts his workouts to help Bowman develop his basic skills.

"Even thinking about the big picture," Cooper said, "He comes out of a ball screen here and a boy is open." Well, next year, that's Klay Thompson open. "

Poole, the 28th pick in the June draft, has had problems in his rookie season (25.4% of shots) and can sometimes get lost in Golden State. In Santa Cruz, however, he gets more play time and attention.

"Having someone looking at me as closely as he definitely helps a lot," said Poole.

Cooper works directly with DeMarco to determine his schedule, but he has to be flexible. He and his wife live in Santa Cruz, but he keeps a suit in San Francisco in case they call him for an impromptu assignment. Coming and going, you can take messages to Santa Cruz from the staff at Golden State.

"It has been very useful for me, understanding the message that Steve and the Golden State staff are trying to convey to the boys," said Santa Cruz head coach Kris Weems. "The main thing is that we stay consistent with that."

Recently, Golden State coaches gathered a pack of late plays they are running for the Santa Cruz team to practice. They also provided plays in which Smailagic, Bowman and Poole plan to participate at the NBA level.

"I know the teams that use the G League really well have a lot of communication and a lot of synergy," Cooper said. "Working on the skills, the plays, the types of things that will really help those guys when they play for the Warriors, and that's really the goal."

After Stephen Curry got lost with a broken left hand that alters the season, Cooper and his players had to spend more time in the NBA. Bowman and Smailagic played roles during the recent run of four consecutive Golden State victories.

At 5:28 p.m., Cooper and Smailagic arrived at the Chase Center parking lot. When Smailagic dressed for the game, D & # 39; Angelo Russell had scored 12 points in the first two minutes against the Mavericks. Smailagic checked in at 5:02 in the first quarter when Cooper, in his suit, sat on the bench.

"You have to be ready," Cooper said. "Because, who knows what will happen?"