Meet Sammy Jaye: she is 17 and she is breaking records with her podcast

Sammy Jaye is living proof that you are never too young to have a point of view. At the age of seventeen, Jaye became the youngest person to receive a podcast with national syndication. The fact that she is so young may give her a head start in a world obsessed with youth culture and striving for gene Z, but Jaye is not here to speak on behalf of a generation. Her newly launched iHeart radio podcast includes interviews with Finneas, Kesha and Meghan Trainor, in which her goal is to have relaxed and honest conversations that are not age-bound.

Jaye often goes over with the phrase “let’s be real”, and it’s also the name of her podcast. And in the spirit of transparency, she admits that it was a family friend who first helped her get her foot in the door. She cut her teeth when interviewing artists like Jordan Fisher and Julia Michaels when she was 13 and worked for three years as a correspondent for Radio Disney on the east coast. At the moment she has proven herself enough times to be confident in her abilities and has built up a support system of mentors who have encouraged her to pursue her dreams. Her podcast is a report of how smart and disarming Sammy Jaye is as an interviewer. Refinery29 caught up with the high school student a few days before her podcast launch to talk about everything from mood boards to dream guests.

Refinery29: How did you first start podcasting?

Sammy Jaye: I accidentally fell into it. I started listening to podcasts on YouTube, initially only because it was a long form of content to listen to while I was cleaning up my room. I finally discovered the wide range that was there and then, last year when I was a second year high school student, I wanted to make something that had to do with what I was experiencing with my fear. When I was too scared to go out, I just listened to podcasts. And it was a very weird coping mechanism, but I taught myself Keynote and I wrote my dream podcast in a presentation. I never thought it would be picked up, but it was a good distraction. And I threw it at iHeart because I had done a few interviews for them and they were interested and they agreed there was no such thing.

R29: How did you work your way to a place where you could just pitch your dream podcast?

SJ: I started writing for my [school] newspaper in seventh grade. I wanted to try something new and it became something that I was really interested in and that’s why I started interviewing people. And keep in mind, I have a learning disability, a processing disorder, so you wouldn’t think on paper that a girl with processing problems likes to talk to people to an extent that I follow them, I listen, because that was something true I often struggled with it.

I was talking to a family friend who worked at iHeart, I was thirteen at the time and she liked my personality. She said that I came to do an interview with Z100 from the perspective of a thirteen year old. I didn’t want her to give me anything because we were friends, but she insisted. I received an email a few weeks later about interviewing an upcoming artist and it was Jordan Fisher. So I did a test interview with him and we got along very well.

When I sat down in the Z100 guest chair, Maxwell, who is the host and whom I love, said, “No, you are in the big girl’s chair, you are in the guest’s chair.” And I just had fun. In September I started working with iHeart.

The second interview was a Facebook Live with Hailey Steinfeld, with 30,000 viewers and I had this adrenaline shot. Because I always struggled with talking to people and dealing with people. Then, in September, I did social content for iHeart and I saw Jordan again, he introduced me to the head of Radio Disney and in November I did my first event for them during the Thanksgiving Day Parade and I have worked for them ever since .

R29: What is your vision for your podcast? What do you hope your listeners find?

SJ: The guests are constantly interviewed and the question is: how do you change this? When you change it, you get this censor from people who have millions of followers. They are media trained and have their rehearsed answers. I think I work to my advantage because I am 17 years old, I can break that barrier a bit and it is really nice to see what is behind it.

With Kesha, for example, I grew up in [her song] TiK ToK – we listened to that in the camp – and when she appeared on my podcast, we had this 45-minute conversation and I felt that I had known her for years. And it’s going to re-humanize these people and it’ll put them in a room and just talk.

It’s crazy for me because I’m a fan, but you have to stop and think that they are not just what the media say about them. They cry like real people and it’s so easy to forget. That is so great about this, at least for me, it is a reminder that we are all just people.

R29: How do you deal with being the youngest person in the room?

SJ: I think it’s a matter of being people: “Okay, why is this 17-year-old pitching this? Why should we trust her?” And I think it’s a matter of first gaining their respect and letting them know that I have an opinion and that my opinion is valid regardless of my age, but let’s be real, our generation is a kind of badass and we are repairing the world – from March for our lives to Greta Thunberg – and I think that now more than ever before, so it’s mostly after I’ve shown them what I can bring to the table, it’s all good, but I have to prove myself to them first.

R29: Do you ever have the feeling that you are in this Gen Z box? Do you ever feel responsible for speaking on behalf of a generation?

SJ: I think that’s how it started. People wanted a different perspective and it was not like I would be the voice for everyone. Because let’s be real, everyone is different and one of the things you have to do is embrace that everyone is different. So with the podcast – we are from 16 to 25 year olds because age doesn’t matter because it’s all about what they have to say.

R29: Does the “youngest person with a syndicated podcast” feel like a big hat to wear? Do you weigh that in any way?

SJ: It doesn’t feel like a big hat to wear because I just do what I love. So it doesn’t feel like work or something that I have to uphold, because in the end I have to remind myself that they like me. If I bring that to the table, that’s all I can do. And with the pressure to be perfect and to cancel the culture, you can only be yourself. And I’m just trying to remind myself of that.

R29: Who did you listen to when you first entered podcasts?

SJ: I really loved the podcast from Shane Dawson, Fullscreen, and then I started listening to the podcast Tiny Meat Gang from Cody Ko and I went through the wormhole a bit. I really like the Dax Sheppard podcast.

I really like to watch interviews such as the Zach Sang show or Hot Ones. The questions are so insightful and inspired me to do better.

R29: Do you have role models or colleagues where you end up for career guidance or compassion?

SJ: Role models are generally very important to me. Like when I’m down, I just watch videos from Lin Manuel Miranda or Michelle Obama or Oprah and I’m rejuvenated and inspired. In general, I like to talk to people who have more experience than me, just so that I can learn and get their advice. I think having mentors is so important, because it gives you someone to exchange creative ideas, it is someone you trust, they can teach you what to do in a situation and I like to have several people to find that you can trust. Especially in this industry where some people don’t have the best intentions.

I had people who, when I was making my presentation, gave them time to watch it and see what to change, and those little things make the difference. Mentors are a big part of my career, whenever I have a question or an idea about something that I text or call and ask to meet to implement some ideas. Moreover, you don’t know who they know, so it’s good to keep in touch and meet new people.

R29: Who do you count as your dream guests?

SJ: I have a mood board. I made one this summer because my cousin forced me to. It has dream interviews. My top three in life are Lin Manuel Miranda, Oprah and Michelle Obama.

R29: Do you see yourself branching? Just like after the show, do you see yourself trying something new?

SJ: I think of anything and everything. If I interviewed a beauty guru, I would like to do their makeup; Jaqueline Hill would be one of my dream interviews. [I want to continue] working with Radio Disney, they are my other family. I love them. I would like to make a documentary about the education system. I would like to write a book, I am not sure what. I only have a few ideas that lie around, but I just want to try everything because I am young and I think the more things I try, the more I will find things I love.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?

How many Gen Z students take out loans for the university

This 15 year old is on his way to Mars

This 20-year-old is queen of TikTok