Meet Richard Hammond's new Morgan Plus Six

Grand Tour host Richard Hammond has just taken delivery of his 2020 Morgan Plus Six.

In November, Hammond opened a poll on Drivetribe asking supporters to help him clarify his new behavior. Readers were able to vote between a red leather interior and a blue leather interior, and after more than 150,000 votes, about 60% said that red was the best choice. True to its word, Hammond opted for the red interior finish. It looks fantastic.

The exterior of the car is also particularly intriguing. Rather than choosing to have it all painted in the same shade, Hammond decided to have some body panels in glossy black while others are finished in matte black. This makes for an interesting combination and certainly helps it stand out from all the other Morgans we’ve seen.

The Morgan Plus Six is ​​powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder BMW engine from the BMW Z4 M40i and Toyota Supra. On paper, it delivers 335 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm), but the new Hammond car has an improved exhaust system that supposedly gives it a few more horsepower. The eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are coupled to the engine, increasing the Plus Six to 100 km / h in 62 seconds and a top speed of 267 km / h.

In addition to the powerful combination of engine and transmission, the Morgan Plus Six is ​​all the more exciting as it weighs only 1,075 kg (2,369 lb) and presents the new CX-Generation aluminum architecture from the British brand.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=geUg4U7ru4Y (/ embedded)