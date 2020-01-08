Meet Meghan Markle and the North American glamor welcome committee

Loading...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have announced that they are “stepping back” as senior members of the royal family, but they won’t have to forge their way to North America alone. The couple, especially Meghan, and her toddler son Archie have strong support in Canada and the United States.

It helps that in her past life as a television actress, Meghan has split her time between Los Angeles and Toronto. She also attended Northwestern University, where she formed a team of classmates whose friendship she continued to cultivate as Duchess of Sussex.

Some names are well known. Others are more anonymous. Either way, everyone on the list is looking forward to welcoming Meghan and Harry to their new home.

Jessica Mulroney

The Canadian stylist and wife of television presenter Ben Mulroney was perhaps the most successful member of Meghan’s entourage to grow her association with the Duchess. A few months after the royal wedding, Mulroney became a fashion correspondent for Good Morning America, and is currently filming the next Netflix I Do series, Redo.

The couple met in Toronto, where Meghan moved in 2011 for her role in Suits. Mulroney would have played a big role in planning Markle’s wedding, including helping her find the personalized Givenchy dress she wore for the occasion. Her sons, who owned Meghan’s train at St. George’s Chapel, would call the Duchess “Aunt Meg”.

The friends were able to work remotely, with Meghan secretly visiting the Mulroneys in Canada over the past year.

Serena williams

The tennis champion said last year that Meghan “couldn’t be a better friend,” and the two have a ten-year history of congratulating each other in interviews in magazines and on social media. Williams wrote on Twitter that she was “proud” and “inspired” by Meghan after the writing duchess wrote an article for Time on the stigma of periods in developing countries.

Meghan reimbursed the compliment by later telling Vogue that Williams “will be an incredible mother” and praising her karaoke skills. Williams paid the $ 300,000 bill for Meghan’s baby shower at the Ritzy Mark Hotel in New York. Talking about that. . .

Amal Clooney

The world’s most famous human rights lawyer attended Archie’s baby shower last year in his typically glamorous way, dressed in a red Sergio Hudson jumpsuit with gold pumps. Clooney and her husband George have a home in Sonning, Berkshire, which is not too far from Meghan and Harry’s (now old) residence in Windsor.

They attended the royal wedding in 2018, where Clooney arguably won an award for the best dressed guest in her yellow Stella McCartney outfit. George has not disclosed how he and Amal met the Sussex family, but they are all close enough now that the Oscar winner defends them against the press, which he says “villanizes” the couple.

Abigail Spencer

Meghan invited actress Suits to her wedding, although their relationship began before the series aired when they were both struggling actresses in Los Angeles. The two are fairly close, Spencer calling Meghan “glorious,” and they both share the same birthday – a true sign of their bond, for those who subscribe to this sort of thing.

Gayle king

King, a CBS This Morning host, has a personal and professional relationship with the couple. She reported on Archie’s shower and attended her first official photo call, but she also visited the family privately in Windsor. King kept part of her friendship with Meghan under her nose, but she leaked nuggets of information, such as how a shower activity included creating and donating floral arrangements to a charity.

Priyanka Chopra

The Bollywood actress met Meghan – or “Megs” as she calls it – at an Elle UK dinner in 2016. Even then, Chopra predicted that Meghan was “meant for big things.” Although there have been rumors of feuds between the two – Meghan did not attend her wedding to Nick Jonas – Chopra still conscientiously cuts down on these reports

Misha Nonoo

The fashion designer also loves Meghan, calling her “the coolest girl in the world”. Nonoo says the relationship, which started at a lunch “years ago” in Miami, is based on a shared love of philanthropy and charity.

Meghan wore one of the Nonoo models, the “husband’s shirt” when she first appeared with Harry in 2017. The placement may have been a nod to the fact that Nonoo is allegedly the much-discussed “friend” who introduced Meghan to Harry in the first place.

Meghan’s ties to Nonoo are so strong that she even smiled and discovered she was in the same room as Ivanka Trump during Nonoo’s starry Italian wedding last year.

Markus Anderson

Anderson works as a “consultant” for Soho House, a member-only property, and helped open the club in Toronto. Since he hacked Meghan and Harry before their meeting, he is also sometimes recognized as their matchmaker.

Janina Gavankar

The actress who first shared Meghan, Harry and Archie’s Christmas card last month has known the Duchess for 20 years. She sat next to Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, at the royal wedding. Gavankar says they always reach FaceTime “for hours” to talk about things that are “extremely important to them” – as friends tend to do.

Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hills

Last summer, Meghan brought friends from Roth and Hills University to cheer on Serena Williams at Wimbledon. Roth, who works as a television producer, met Meghan in a literature class and Hills was a sister of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

Meghan planned Roth’s wedding, even by having her stolen from the Canadian Kleinfield’s bridal salon (where Jessica Mulroney worked), to find a Zuhair Murad dress. Roth now works as one of Meghan’s unofficial spokespersons, being one of the few friends the Duchess has “allowed” to speak to reporters.

Heather Dorak

Dorak, who owns Pilates Platinum in Los Angeles, flew to New York for Archie’s baby shower. She flew to Spain with Meghan for a trip in 2017, wrote about health for the blog Tig, now gone, and, of course, trained the duchess in love with yoga.

Benita litt

The entertainment lawyer, who became a handbag designer (only in Los Angeles), also loves philanthropy and has been seen with Meghan at events. Her two daughters, Rémi and Rylan, were bridesmaids at the royal wedding, and the proud mother sat next to Ragland in St. George’s Chapel. Meghan is the godmother of the two girls and before starting to spend Christmas with Harry and the queen, she took advantage of the holidays at Litt.

.