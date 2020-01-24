What the hell went in Julianne Hough?

The personality “Dancing with the Stars” appeared in a video that twisted, twisted and screamed on a massage table under the hands of chiropractor and energy healer John Amaral.

The disturbing scene could make you pray for the 31-year-old dancer. However, Amaral insists that this is not exorcism. “There is always a huge loss of energy and a sense of relief, liberation and freedom,” he said in a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday at the demo of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “Emotions can occur when the system is moving.”

In addition to Hough, who recently announced the launch of her dance method, Kinrgy-Amaral also happened to appear in Gwyneth Paltrow’s recently released Netflix series “The Goop Lab”.

Amaral, who didn’t respond to the post’s request for comment, says in the video that Hough, being a dancer, is much more prone to physical reactions to his work. “This woman is like an incredible dancer, actress, a just person, and she has practiced making things happen.”

We’re going to need a little more explanation here, buddy. Find out all about Hough’s healer here.

Julianne Hough and John AmaralFilmMagic; Getty Images

Who is John Amaral?

The chiropractor, based in Santa Cruz, California, was trained by energy healing colleague Donny Epstein, according to insiders. He founded the Body Centered Leadership program.

What is he doing to poor Julianne?

In short: Get the bad mood out, man. Similar to Reiki, Amaral works with the energy fields in and around the body. Amaral says that energy – which he defines as the “ability to work” – can be physically bound in our body due to stress. In this case, “the nerve tissue in the spinal cord and all nerves emanating from your brain are stretched and compressed”.

He suggests that we feel better when we let it go. According to his website, his method of doing this includes breathing, concentrated movement, mindfulness and meditation. During demonstrations, he touches and moves his hands over the body of his customers to release energy.

Does everyone look like they have exorcism?

Elise Loehn, Goop’s chief content officer, Lauren Roxburgh and John Amaral recently attended an In Goop Health summit. Getty Images for goop

On the show, he works on both Paltrow and Hough and triggers a similar ghostly reaction from Hough. Paltrow’s experience was much more subdued – a few twitches and cramps here and there. Goops chief content officer Elise Loehn moved a little and groaned uncomfortably. “I felt like I was being pulled on a rope. It was actually very painful, ”she told the camera. When Amaral snapped her fingers, she started to hop dry. Another Goop employee barely moved, but vomited three hours later that evening. A third goopie had absolutely no answer.

Why should someone need their services?

He writes on his website that his method “can help with conditions that many people struggle with, including chronic pain, extreme muscle tension, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, digestive problems, insomnia and more.” Paltrow says she started seeing him years ago, and he helped heal some of the traumas she’d had since the birth of her daughter Apple Martin.

At least it seems to help people relax. A Goop employee says on the show: “The scientist in me would like to research something, ask a few questions and rinse and repeat. , , But the fact that I could relax and calm down was therapeutic. “

How much does his session cost?

According to the Wall Street Journal, a healing session with Amaral costs $ 2,500.

Who are his customers on the A list?

Amaral works closely with controversial motivational spokesman Tony Robbins. On his website, he testifies of television personality Maria Menounos, Bulletproof founder Dave Asprey and NHL player Brooks Laich.

Is it real?

There is really no way to prove this as we normally do. In his appearance in “The Goop Lab”, he refers to studies from 1985, in which it was found that emotions can be physically carried through the body and change the chemical structure of our cells.

So it depends, as his apprentice, the doctor Apostolos Lekkos, says in “The Goop Lab”: “Technology is not there to measure energy healing, but just because something is not proven does not mean that it is not true does not work. “