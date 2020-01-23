Meet GM's Cruise Origin of the Autonomous Species

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Cruise Automation, the subsidiary of GM for self-driving cars, showed her newest and most solid self-driving car to date, the Cruise Origin. The Origin is both electric and autonomous. The origin is also determined by what the vehicle is not: your personal self-driver that you store away at the end of the day. Instead, it is meant as a taxi for six people for ride shares in and around urban areas such as San Francisco, the company’s headquarters, and the location of the Tuesday revealed. It also has no steering wheel, which means that the Cruise Origin goes directly to level 5 (or level 4 within defined areas).

The event was also not an Elon Musk Tesla revival tent unveiling or a Donald Trump rally. Instead, it was relatively low-key and there were no big promises. Cruise operators only said that prototypes, not production cars, are “in the near future” and warned that “our work is far from done.”

The Cruise Origin shown this week is a boxy, van-like vehicle and there is a clear difference between the front and rear, partly to help other cars with retro functions (ie human drivers) in the direction to go from a stopped Origin on departure. There is a flat floor. There is no steering wheel or pedals. There are many lidar and sensor pods in the four corners of the vehicle.

Level 5 automation means a vehicle that can travel anywhere without the need for a driver, and therefore without a steering wheel, accelerator or brake pedal. Level 4 is full automation, but only on some roads, which initially means roads with limited access, such as motorways. Cruise Automation looks at fully automated vehicles where the series of self-driving roads is every major street in an urban area. Production cars are currently on level 2, which means that the car itself can drive on a highway, but cannot handle off-ramps, lane changes (some can, some cannot), or stopped cars in the lane, so there must be a driver behind the handlebars are more or less careful.

Who is cruise automation?

Here’s quick GM / Cruise background information to get you started: General Motors, once the world’s largest car company, returns and does good work on key issues of the 21st century: safety, vehicles with fewer emissions, autonomy and promotion women to management positions. The new GM finds Asia a huge market, just like other car manufacturers.

The old GM often created its own technology instead of someone else’s. Electric vehicles have been conceptualized since 1990 and built since 1996 (the EV-1 with lead-acid and subsequently nickel-metal hydride batteries).

Cruise Automation is a Bay Area company from the Y-Combinator startup accelerator; Cruise hoped to retrofit existing cars with semi-autonomous functions for driving on the highway and then switched to making electric cars autonomous in urban environments. Cruise came to the attention of GM around 2015, at a time when boastful car manufacturers were talking about self-driving cars in the 2018-2020 period. GM purchased Cruise Automation for a reported $ 500 million to $ 1 billion when it had approximately 50 employees. Dan Amman, president of GM (the CEO is Mary Barra), was installed as Cruise Automation president in 2018. Now Cruise says it has around 1,000 employees in San Francisco and 100-200 employees in Seattle. It also has investment money from Softbank and Honda and a value, says GM, of around $ 15 billion.

During the unveiling this week and in the subsequent media discussions, it became clear that GM is planning to have the autonomous and EV projects within the company work together. Self-driving cruise vehicles are also electric vehicles. But all EVs will not be autonomous this decade.

GM is planning 20 EVs by 2023

GM has said it will have 20 new electric vehicles by 2023. That includes a new Chevrolet EV this year and an electric pickup by 2021.

Meanwhile, GM has a connection with LG Chem in Korea to create its own Gigafactory, so to speak, in Lordstown, Ohio, with an annual capacity of 30 gigawatt hours. A gigawatt is a billion watts (10 to the ninth power) and a large EV battery would be 100 kWh or 100,000 watt hours or three days of use in an ordinary American home. Share one by one and you will come to Lordstown with the capacity to build 300,000 100 kWh battery packs per year. In short, a gigawatt hour factory supplies 10,000 cars.

That is the future plan. Meanwhile, EVs are still slow sellers in the US, except Tesla. GM is almost no federal tax credit it can offer anymore; the last $ 1,875 credit, available one year after the automaker reaches the 200,000 sales limit, ends in April. For GM, EV sales are so soft that it is possible to get a $ 10,000 credit (GM to buyer, not Uncle Sam to buyer) of around $ 10,000.

So while GM and Cruise Automation are looking for autonomy, within GM there are mixed emotions about EVs. Or last fall, when GM President Mark Reuss did an op-ed piece on CNN’s website: “Electric cars don’t go mainstream until we solve these problems.” The problems are range, charging infrastructure and costs.

