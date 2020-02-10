Meet Aurora, Who Sang With Idina Menzel at the Oscars of 2020

Idina Menzel’s performance of “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2 During the Oscars of 2020, Elsas from all over the world took part on stage, together with Norwegian singer Aurora, who can be heard on the original song with Menzel. The Disney song has been nominated for the best original song at this year’s ceremony, and although Menzel may be the more recognizable singer, Aurora’s voice provides those ethereal high notes that you can’t get out of your head.

The 24-year-old singer has released two albums and two EPs since 2015 and even played Coachella in 2018. She once compared her house with a Norwegian folk tale and told Billboard in 2018 she was inspired by, among others, Mother Earth, the moon and birds. She is also inspired by TikTok as her hilarious videos that she shares are something to do. In Frozen 2, Aurora plays The Voice, which she says calls on Elsa to follow her true purpose in life. Watch a clip of Aurora singing with Menzel on stage and keep scrolling for more photos of her on the red carpet.

