DETROIT – For 30 years, the homeless and needy can count on the helping hands of God on the third Monday of every month.

It’s the name of a rickety bus that brings food and comfort to people in need on the streets of Detroit. There is a woman behind the wheel of God’s favor.

Her name is Louse Fincher and she is the guardian of her neighbor in the truest sense of the word.

On 29 or 30 days a month, she collects food, clothing, hygiene items and everything she can. Then she travels the streets of Detroit in her rickety donated school bus every third Monday of the month, looking for people who need help.

She knows the streets well. The Cass Corrider was her parents’ house. When she moved away, her heart stopped and she comes to help because she knows exactly what is needed here.

Because Martin Luther is King Day today, Fincher Help, a hockey team, has a few people who have the day off and people who want to do a good job for the day. She is always grateful for the help, whether it is donations, money or hands for the day.

But on the street, people know it’s the third Monday and, courtesy of the Bellvue Church of God, look for Louise on their rickety bus, and they get God’s favor out of the hands of a neighbor who knows that this isn’t about it Service for today is about lifelong service.

