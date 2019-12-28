Meet & # 39; the world's fastest tractor: the 1,016 HP JCB Fastrac Two

Loading...

Say hello to the JCB Fastrac Two, or WFT, & # 39; the world's fastest tractor as certified by the Guinness World Records earlier this year.

Driven by former motorcycle racer Guy Martin, the modified tractor set a world record of 135,191 mph (217,568 km / h) over a two-way average on October 23 at Elvington Airfield in the UK. Not only that, the Fastrac Two was clocked with a peak speed of 153,771 mph (247,470 km / h)!

This enabled it to demolish the previous record of 166.6 km / h (166.7 km / h) set by Guy Martin in another modified JCB Fastrac special in June. Before you ask why and how, you should know that this is anything but an ordinary tractor. Apparently the British construction and agricultural machinery specialist was not so satisfied with the original record of 103.6 km / h by the JCB Fastrac, so it built a more radical machine. After all, the world needed a tractor of 241 km / h, right?

Thanks to Autocar, we can now learn more about this intriguing tractor that is the star of the Christmas Road Test in the British media. The video below contains a full walkaround and technical presentation, as well as a flat drive.

As you can imagine, this is a technological feat that pushes the limits of tractor design in a direction that this type of utility vehicle was never intended for. Unlike most tractors, the JCB Fastrac production on which the record-breaking machine is loosely based on full suspension at the front and rear, providing better road manners than a regular tractor.

That is roughly where the similarities end, because the fastest tractor in the world is of a completely different breed than the production model. To start with, it has 1,016 hp (1,030 hp) at 3,150 rpm and more than 2,500 Nm (1,844 Nm) of torque from a highly modified JCB Dieselmax 7.2-liter six-cylinder turbo diesel engine.

Compared to the standard engine, the improved version has a larger turbo charger that produces a 5.0 bar boost, an electrically powered supercharger to keep the turbo running at low revs, water injection and intake air cooling through ice tanks – necessary to lower the inlet temperature by 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). Engineers have also revised the exhaust manifold for better flow.

Factor in the lowered body, Williams Advanced Engineering aerodynamic kit and countless other changes, including a ZF six-speed H-pattern manual truck gearbox, and you can begin to understand how the JCB Fastrac Two tractor in the world was capable of 150 mph exceed.

