Meek Mill, Justin Timberlake Increase confidence in ‘Faith’

Meek Mill has hired Justin Timberlake for his new song and video, “Believe.” The uplifting national anthem sounds like a story about a father and daughter whose relationship is influenced by the time the latter spent in prison.

Meek refers in his verses to his own prison time: “In a school of failure we present, perfect presence / well-being, darling, we work with what they give us / made me commas, judge gave me a sentence / no point, become city girls not afraid. “

“This is a special number and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Justin on this,” Meek said in a statement. “We really wanted to send a motivational message that would inspire people to take it to a higher level and pursue their dreams. That mess is coming soon. “

“Meek is now at the top of his game,” Timberlake said. “The process of creating with him in the studio to help him put his experiences to music was incredible.”

“Faith” follows the tribute of Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch to Nipsey Hussle, “Letter to Nipsey”, which the couple debuted earlier this year during a Nipsey Hussle tribute at the Grammy Awards alongside John Legend, DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin and YG .

All proceeds from “Letter to Nipsey” go to the deceased rapper’s family. Meek Mill also plays in Charm City Kings, the new film directed by Angel Manuel Soto and co-written by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. The film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and will be opened in the cinema in April.

Justin Timberlake released his latest album Man of the Woods in 2018. He confirms his role as Branch, along with Anna Kendrick, in the upcoming Trolls movie, Trolls World Tour, on April 17.