Medici: Great Season 3 | release date, cast, trailer

Be ready for Netflix’s medical night in the biggest drama of Renaissance Italy: Magnificent returns for the third season.

The stakes have never been higher, as the fate of Florence lies with the young statesman Lorenzo de Medici.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Medici season: The Magnificent…

When is Medici: Netflix has a great three seasons?

Medici Season 3: Magnificent Advances to Netflix Friday, May 1, 2020.

Is there a third trailer of the season?

Yes, and you can see it below!

(attach) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9WIReSXpks (/ attach)

Who is Medici: Great Season Three?

Daniel Sharman deplores the role of Italian statesman Lorenzo de Medici, who continues his mission to defend Florence at all costs.

Synnøve Karlsen and Sarah Parish also return as a wife and mother, whose lives are dramatically affected by her actions.

Sebastian De Souza is back as the wife of Lorenzo’s close friend, Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli, and he has a bigger part to play than last season.

This season, the cast will be joined by Johnny Harris (Christmas carol) and Toby Regbo (The Last Kingdom), as will Bruno Bernardi and Tommaso Peruzzi.

In the role of Pope Sixtus IV, John Lynch (The Fall) has replaced Raoul Bova, while Rose Cateriams (Reign) is the character of Caterina Sforza (formerly Nicole Brugnoli).

They join a supportive casting that includes Aurora Ruffino, Alessandra Mastronardi, Francesco Montanari and Neri Marcore.

What Happens to Medicis: Great Season Three?

The new series will pick up immediately after the events of the second season, as Lorenzo must oppose a military coalition if he hopes to save Florence.

Is this the last season?

Yes, Medici: Magnificent makes a total of the third season.

The series began as Medici: Masters of Florence with almost entirely different actors, including Richard Madden (bodyguard) and Dustin Hoffman (The Meyerowitz Stories).

The second season moved on to the current title and lineup as the story jumped 20 years later.