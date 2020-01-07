Medical Booked - Journalist confirms the next step by Scott Sinclair

Loading...

Since the news broke on Monday night about Scott Sinclair who left the Celtic training base in Dubai, the invincible star seems ready for a quick exit.

According to Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, Scott Sinclair has already been hired for a medical examination before moving to Preston.

#CelticFC forwards Scott Sinclair for medical assistance at #pnefc Preston. He has left the training camp of his club in Dubai to fly back and complete his move

– Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 7, 2020

Scott has barely been on the edge of the side, let alone late in the XI that started and asked to leave.

Celtic activated a clause in his contract in the summer that extended his Celtic stay by one year, as reported by the BBC. It seems that the club was trying to get some sort of compensation for the Englishman in the summer, but when a move back to England in the last days of the window failed, Scott and Celtic remained uncertain. Celtic makes an expensive mistake, since Sinclair is one of the club’s top earners.

When Sinclair leaves the club this week, he leaves with our best wishes, considering what he has achieved in the past three years.