Medicaid expansion improves postpartum care for women, researchers say

SALT LAKE CITY – The expansion of Medicaid improves new mothers’ access to postpartum care, especially for those at high risk of postpartum complications, according to a new study.

The results highlighted the successes of the expansion, as well as the need for increased access to postpartum care, the researchers said.

“Expanding Medicaid is a step in the right direction, but other policies that extend postpartum coverage should be considered, and ensure that we help women transition into the postpartum period for ensuring they receive high quality care, ”said Sarah H Gordon, lead author of the study and assistant professor at Boston University School of Public Health.

Care after childbirth

In 2018, the presidential task force of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommended that postpartum care become a “continuous process” and stated that up to 40% of women do not attend a post visit. -partum. Meanwhile, more than half of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States occur after childbirth, according to the task force.

On average, 700 women die each year from pregnancy-related problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And on average, about 15% of new mothers in Utah suffer from symptoms of postpartum depression, a number that increases to 21% among low-income mothers, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

“I think this study really shows that the decision to fully implement a traditional Medicaid expansion will benefit pregnant women and new moms. And since the birth rate is really high in Utah, I think it’s a finding that a lot of people can fall behind in the state. – Sarah H. Gordon, lead author of the study and assistant professor at the Boston University School of Public Health

The new study, published in the academic journal Maternal & Child Health, examined data on Medicaid claims from 2013 to 2015 in Colorado and Utah, comparing the number of postpartum visits in the two states 60 days after childbirth – how long Medicaid is eligible for women after pregnancy. .

The researchers also assessed Medicaid coverage and the use of ambulatory services six months after delivery.

Colorado expanded Medicaid in 2014 and Utah expanded coverage starting this year.

After the expansion of Medicaid in Colorado, researchers found that new mothers had better retention after delivery and used more postpartum care than women in Utah, said Gordon.

In 2014, researchers reported that Utah saw Medicaid coverage rates decrease among postpartum women during their transition to insurance under the federal market. Although women are still covered, they “did not use postpartum care at the same rates as Colorado women used outpatient care funded by Medicaid,” the study found.

Researchers could not find out why women who switched from Medicaid to private insurance received less care, said Gordon. But she thinks that switching insurance after having a baby is a “disruptive and stressful experience” that can involve finding a new doctor, paying copays and receiving different benefits.

Utah and Colorado were examined because they both had “innovative” data sources where all health care claims were brought together in one place. The similarities of the states also made them easy to compare, said Gordon.

Because the researchers analyzed the insurance claims data, they were able to identify women at high risk for complications – those who had serious problems like sepsis or hemorrhage at the time of delivery, said Gordon. These women contribute disproportionately to the high death rates among pregnant women. As part of Medicaid’s expansion, this group accessed postpartum care at higher rates.

“It basically shows that these policies benefit the high-risk group that we really want to target in terms of reducing maternal morbidity and mortality,” says Gordon.

Gordon said she was in Utah during the 2018 legislative session when debates centered on the expansion of Medicaid. One person who testified before lawmakers was concerned that this expansion would deprive already eligible groups of funding, such as pregnant women, recalled Gordon.

“And I think this study is actually an example of how the expansion can benefit groups that were traditionally eligible,” she said.

Researchers have suggested extending pregnancy eligibility for Medicaid to 12 months after delivery.

Utah Medicaid Expansion

The news of Medicaid’s expansion problems in Utah has made him a good candidate for such an analysis, said Gordon.

“I think this study really shows that the decision to fully implement a traditional Medicaid expansion will benefit pregnant women and new moms. And since the birth rate is really high in Utah, I think it’s a finding that a lot of people can fall behind in the state, “according to Gordon.

In 2018, Utahns voted for a complete expansion of Medicaid through a voting initiative. Legislators replaced it with a bill that they believed would save the state money. The bill required the state to explore a few options before Medicaid was fully developed. Utah has received approval from the federal government to fully extend Medicaid to 138% of the federal poverty level as of January 1, with certain limitations, including a community engagement requirement.

Under the Utah pre-expansion model, pregnant women with incomes below 138% of the federal poverty level were eligible for temporary Medicaid. Sixty days after giving birth, women who did more than the federal poverty level dropped out of the Medicaid program for pregnant women.

As part of the full expansion, eligibility has reached up to 144% of the federal poverty level for pregnant women, said Utah Medicaid spokesperson Kolbi Young. After 60 days after delivery, the eligibility of the women is reassessed and they could be transferred to the adult expansion program because their families are now larger.

If a woman’s income is more than 138 percent of the federal poverty level for a family her size, she will quit the program after 60 days, said Young.

Historically in Utah, leaving Medicaid after 60 days has made it difficult for many moms to receive postpartum care, according to Jessica Sanders, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Utah.

Sanders was not affiliated with the study and also serves as the research director for the family planning division in the United States.

“For many moms, it was not enough time to come back for a follow-up visit, either to receive their postpartum care, or to access family planning services and contraception to safely and comfortably space good health their next pregnancy, “Sanders told me.

Extending coverage to 138% gave more time to access care, including mental health issues and postpartum depression, which often do not occur until after delivery.

“It’s a space where expanded access is really, really beneficial for maternal health,” said Sanders, “and in return, better for the health of newborns.”

“For me, it’s good for us to get good antenatal care. We want healthy moms and healthy babies, and in terms of the return on your investment, it’s a no-brainer to help everyone be healthy. “- Resp. Suzanne Harrison, D-Draper

Courtney Bullard, director of education and collaborations for the Utah Health Policy Project advocacy group, said, “I really hope this can help new mothers in our state.”

“We have a lot of mothers who use Medicaid. And now, once the pregnancy is over, Medicaid, hopefully because we have an expansion of Medicaid, this benefit can serve as a support network for moms, ”said Bullard.

She said she hopes the research will help women benefit from increased continuity of care through the expansion of Medicaid in Utah.

Jessie Mandle, senior policy analyst at Voices for Utah Children, said, “Moms will be able to benefit from longer coverage.” This report highlights how important it is for moms to have coverage beyond 60 days. … And so we are in a much better position now with the expansion, it’s so critical for mom’s health, and also for baby’s health. ”

Representative Suzanne Harrison, D-Draper, speaks during the 12th annual governor’s statement against idling at a press conference at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, Monday, September 16, 2019, Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Representative Suzanne Harrison, D-Draper, had considered legislation before this next session that would have covered pregnancy for people with incomes up to 185% of the poverty line. Currently in the federal market, if you are pregnant and the registration period is not open, you cannot register if you are over 138% of the federal poverty level, said Harrison.

The bill would also have helped women to enter the federal market after the end of their 60 days at Medicaid.

Harrison decided to put the idea on hold until a next session due to the uncertainty about the full expansion of Medicaid and the number of women who will need additional coverage.

“For me, it’s good for us to get good antenatal care. We want healthy moms and healthy babies, and in terms of the value for the investment, it’s a no-brainer to help everyone be healthy, “she said. .

“Too many of our new moms die well after this period of birth, they die in the first year due to addiction or mental health issues, and to me it’s just devastating, and I hope we can find solutions like a state to help minimize the loss of these new moms, “said Harrison.