Medibank tests heart attack rehab in healthcare, cost pressure

Linda Swan, senior physician at Medibank, said a study that started in November and has been kept secret has attempted to lower this readmission rate through personalized rehabilitation programs to lower the risk to heart health.

Patients have weekly telephone consultations with a nurse or physical therapist about lifestyle changes such as smoking, diet, and exercise. her medication regime and return to normal activities after a hospital stay.

“It’s based on the principle of health coaching – you can’t just tell a person to lose weight if they don’t want to lose weight … [or] maybe they don’t want to quit smoking.” Said Dr. Swan.

“The goal would be, how can I make this person the healthiest smoker I can make? What can we do to address other lifestyle factors? “

Dr. Swan said there is evidence that cardiac rehabilitation could reduce the number of readmission and death cases by 30 percent in the twelve months after an initial cardiac event.

In Australia, however, the use of rehabilitation was low at 10 to 30 percent, while only 4 percent of eligible Medibank customers applied for cardiac rehabilitation.

The Medibank program is not provided in the hospital, but only by telephone and electronically. According to Dr. Swan has made the fund easier for regional patients in particular.

Health insurer Nib, listed on the ASX, takes similar steps to address the health risks of its members and avoid having to make claims.