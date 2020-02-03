MediaTek extends the mid-range gaming chip arsenal with Helio G80

With the Helio G80, MediaTek has added another mid-range gaming chip to the catalog of its affordable device CPUs.

As you may or may not know, MediaTek only added the Helio G70 to its range last month. The Helio G80 bridges the gap between the G70 and its top G90 chips launched last year. With its Helio chip family, MediaTek would like to offer an option for devices at all ends of the budget spectrum.

In terms of performance, the Helio G80 is much closer to the Helio G70 than the G90 and is closely matched to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710. It consists of two ARM Cortex-A75 cores with 2 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores with 2 GHz 1.8 GHz. The graphics performance of the Helio G80 is based on the Mali G52 GPU from ARM, which is clocked at 950 MHz and offers very little impairment of the Helio G70.

Up to 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM are supported. Unlike the Helio G90, however, the G80 does not support the faster UFS technology found in newer memories. The Helio G80 can support displays with a maximum resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels, which is ideal for most affordable gaming devices. Up to two cameras are supported – either a dual 16 megapixel setup or a solo 48 megapixel sensor. Video playback is supported with up to 2K at 30 fps or 1080p at 60 fps.

Also included is MediaTek’s HyperEngine technology, which is designed to improve overall gaming performance. You should notice improved performance as the Helio G80’s resource management is able to dynamically manage CPU, GPU and memory at the same time. How this affects actual performance is currently unclear.

Despite the fact that the Helio G80 does not include a dedicated APU, MediaTek claims that this chip supports features such as object detection in Google Lens, intelligent photo albums, face detection, scene detection and segmentation with background removal in addition to fake bokeh effects.

Expect the MediaTek Helio G80 to be seen in an upcoming wave of low-cost devices from the Far East as we approach MWC 2020 in Barcelona.

