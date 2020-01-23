Median Massachusetts Home Sales Price Hits Record $ 400,000

The median selling price of single-family homes in Massachusetts set a historic record last year, and a real estate analyst expects the trend to continue in 2020.There were 59,136 total home sales single-family homes in 2019, according to The Warren group, marking a decrease of 1.2% compared to 2018. The Warren group also announced Wednesday that the median end-of-year selling price had reached $ 400,000, an increase of 3 , 9% compared to 2018 and the first time in a long time that it had reached this level. “The trend has been pretty obvious all year – 2019 has been another record year for property prices in Massachusetts,” CEO Tim Warren said in a statement. “Despite a slight drop in sales of single-family homes compared to 2018, the sequence of the median sale price increases from year to year. The last time the median price of single-family houses fell was at the end of the market crash housing in 2011. Except for something drastic, I expect this record trend to continue into 2020. ”The Massachusetts Association of Realtors posted similar numbers, indicating a median year-end price for sales closed by $ 413,254, or a 3.3% increase from 2018. Median prices have risen or stagnated in 35 of the past 36 months, the association said on Wednesday. Check city breakdown | County breakdown ” Looking at 2019, two themes dominated the year, “MAR President Kurt Thompson, a broker for Keller Williams Realty North Central in Leominster, said in a statement.” The first is that the name bre of single family homes for sale remained historically low for 12 months; and second, that $ 400,000 is the new standard for median home prices across the state. Hopefully 2020 will be a year where housing production has become a priority. “Governor Charlie Baker highlighted the housing market in his speech on the state of the Commonwealth on Tuesday evening, reiterating that demand outstrips supply. Urging legislators again to accept his bill which aims to boost housing production by relaxing the threshold required to make local zoning changes from a two-thirds majority to a simple majority, he said that current zoning laws create “a wall between the wealthy and the future”. “” For the sake of our communities, our youth, our elders and our families, let’s find common ground on housing policy that must be somewhere here, “he told lawmakers and local officials. who filled the room of the House. a drop in median selling prices for single-family homes in 2019 on an annual basis, said the Warren group. Middlesex County, the most populous state, had the most single-family home sales, with 11,777 transactions and a median sale price of $ 557,500. By county, the lowest median single-family sale price. was $ 207,500 for Hampden, and the highest was $ 1.5 million for Nantucket. $ 380,000. As with single family homes, most condo sales were recorded in Middlesex County, with 6,529, followed by 5,337 Suffolk County transactions. during the year in the Boston metropolitan area. “With major projects in the works like Allston Yards, Winthrop Center, Cambridge Crossing and Suffolk Downs, Suffolk County should have another bullish year, and ripples will be felt in the rest of the Commonwealth,” he said. .

The median selling price of single-family homes in Massachusetts set an all-time high last year, and a real estate industry analyst expects the trend to continue in 2020.

There were a total of 59,136 single-family home sales in 2019, according to The Warren Group, marking a decrease of 1.2% from 2018. The Warren group also announced on Wednesday that the median end-of-sale price The year had reached $ 400,000, a 3.9% increase over 2018 and the first time on record that it has reached this level.

“The trend has been pretty obvious all year – 2019 was another record year for Massachusetts home prices,” CEO Tim Warren said in a statement. “Despite a slight drop in sales of single-family homes compared to 2018, the sequence of the median sale price increases from year to year. The last time the median price of single-family houses fell was at the end of the market crash housing in 2011. Except for anything drastic, I expect this record trend to continue in 2020. ”

The Massachusetts Association of Realtors posted similar numbers, reporting a median year-end price for closed sales of $ 413,254, an increase of 3.3% from 2018. Median prices rose or stagnated during 35 of the past 36 months, the association said on Wednesday.

“Coming back to 2019, two themes dominated the year,” MAR president Kurt Thompson, a broker for Keller Williams Realty North Central in Leominster, said in a statement. “The first is that the number of single-family homes for sale has remained historically low for the whole of the 12 months; and second, that $ 400,000 is the new standard for median house prices across the state. Hopefully 2020 or a year where housing production will be a priority. “

Governor Charlie Baker highlighted the housing market in his speech on the state of the Commonwealth on Tuesday evening, reiterating that demand exceeds supply. Reiterating its call to legislators to pass its bill to boost housing production by relaxing the threshold required to effect local zoning changes from a two-thirds majority to a simple majority, he said that the zoning laws today create “a wall between the wealthy and the burgeoning.”

“For the good of our communities, our young people, our elders and our families, let us find common ground on housing policy which must be somewhere here,” he told lawmakers and officials. premises that filled the room of the House.

No Massachusetts county has experienced a year-over-year drop in median selling prices for single-family homes in 2019, the Warren Group said. Middlesex County, the most populous county in the state, had the most single-family home sales, with 11,777 transactions and a median sale price of $ 557,500.

By county, the lowest median single-family selling price was $ 207,500 for Hampden, and the highest was $ 1.5 million for Nantucket.

There were 24,522 condo sales in 2019, according to the Warren Group, with a median sale price of $ 380,000. As with single-family homes, sales of condos were highest in Middlesex County, with 6,529, followed by 5,337 transactions in Suffolk County.

Warren said the growth in median condo sales prices was “largely driven by the number of luxury developments coming to market during the year in the Greater Boston area”.

“With major projects underway like Allston Yards, Winthrop Center, Cambridge Crossing and Suffolk Downs, Suffolk County is expected to experience another bullish year and the repercussions will be felt in the rest of the Commonwealth,” he said.

